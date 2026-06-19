Kyle Larson Paces NASCAR Cup Practice At Naval Base Coronado

On a weekend that every driver finds themselves facing a steep learning curve, as the NASCAR Cup Series is visiting a new venue, the streets of the Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, CA, Kyle Larson has the distinct mental edge of knowing he turned the fastest lap on the opening day of on-track action.

Larson, who drives the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, cranked out a 2 minute, 16.588-second lap around the 3.4-mile street course, which allowed him to top the speed charts in the practice session by 0.293 seconds over Todd Gilliland.

Ty Gibbs was the third-fastest driver in the session, while Connor Zilisch, and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top-five fastest drivers.

Shane van Gisbergen, who is the driver everyone expects to dominate Sunday's race, was only able to muster the eighth-fastest lap time in the session.

Austin Hill, who is driving the Richard Childress Racing car vacated by the late Kyle Busch, notably ranked ninth-fastest in the practice.

A name that Formula 1 fans will recognize, Kevin Magnussen is making his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend. The Danish driver clocked in 29th-fastest, driving the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

Christopher Bell, who is continuing to race with a fractured left wrist, was 36th-fastest in the 39-car session. Brent Crews, an 18-year-old NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, is standing by as the relief driver for Bell this weekend.

Crews turned four laps near the end of the session, and on his first lap on the course, he nearly matched Bell's fastest lap time. Crews trailed Bell's lap time by 0.050 seconds.

Next up for the NASCAR Cup Series is qualifying for the Anduril 250, which will take place Saturday, June 20, at 2:30 PM ET. That session will be streamed live on Prime Video.

Prime Video will also carry the live broadcast of Sunday's Anduril 250 at 4:00 PM ET.

Anduril 250 Practice Results

1. 5 - Kyle Larson

2. 34 - Todd Gilliland

3. 54 - Ty Gibbs

4. 88 - Connor Zilisch

5. 77 - Carson Hocevar

6. 67 - Corey Heim

7. 71 - Michael McDowell

8. 97 - Shane van Gisbergen

9. 33 - Austin Hill

10. 48 - Alex Bowman

11. 45 - Tyler Reddick

12. 22 - Joey Logano

13. 35 - Riley Herbst

14. 11 - Denny Hamlin

15. 24 - William Byron

16. 10 - Ty Dillon

17. 60 - Ryan Preece

18. 12 - Ryan Blaney

19. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger

20. 23 - Bubba Wallace

21. 9 - Chase Elliott

22. 38 - Zane Smith

23. 19 - Chase Briscoe

24. 51 - Cody Ware

25. 41 - Cole Custer

26. 17 - Chris Buescher

27. 3 - Austin Dillon

28. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29. 91 - Kevin Magnussen

30. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek

31. 4 - Noah Gragson

32. 1 - Ross Chastain

33. 7 - Daniel Suarez

34. 21 - Josh Berry

35. 6 - Brad Keselowski

36. 20 - Christopher Bell

37. 20 - Brent Crews

38. 2 - Austin Cindric

39. 84 - Jimmie Johnson

40. 43 - Erik Jones