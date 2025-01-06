Larson, Bell Among NASCAR Drivers Running 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals
It’s not time for the NASCAR Cup Series to hit the racetrack for the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium just yet, but the drivers are finding ways to pass the time as the off-season winds down.
Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and a host of other NASCAR Cup Series competitors will be travelling to Tulsa, Oklahoma next week to compete in the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, the most prestigious Dirt Midget event in the United States.
Granted, a number of these drivers have already spent time in Tulsa, with the Tulsa Expo Center hosting a myriad of events as part of the annual Tulsa Shootout, in which Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell both managed to score Golden Drillers.
With a staggering 371 competitors on the entry list for the Chili Bowl Nationals, the field has now officially been split into five nights of Preliminary action, allowing spectators to know when their favorite driver(s) will be hitting the racetrack.
Kyle Larson will be the highlight of Monday’s Preliminary Action from the Tulsa Expo Center, piloting the 1K entry. Larson is a NASCAR Cup Series champion and drives the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports at NASCAR’s top-level.
He’ll be joined by 16-year-old Toyota Driver Development prospect Brent Crews, who will compete part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, accompanied by a major schedule in the ARCA Menards Series.
While Tuesday’s Preliminary action doesn’t necessarily feature the same NASCAR star power that Monday does, it does include a couple of former NASCAR National Series drivers in Todd Kleuver and Brad Sweet.
Granted, NASCAR Cup Series competitor Ty Gibbs will also be competing in Tuesday’s Prelim action, making his Chili Bowl Nationals debut. This was all made possible by dirt racing restrictions being lifted by team owner, and grandfather, Joe Gibbs.
JJ Yeley, a legend in the Chili Bowl Nationals turned a NASCAR journeyman, will be participating in Wednesday’s preliminary action, with an interesting cast of characters that NASCAR fans will probably recognize.
ARCA Menards Series drivers Taylor Reimer and Corey Day will also be a part of Wednesday’s action, as will NTT IndyCar Series part-timer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series part-timer Katherine Legge.
Remember that dirt racing restriction lifted by Joe Gibbs Racing? That’s also allowed Christopher Bell to compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals once again. He’ll compete on Thursday, alongside another Cup Series part-timer in Josh Bilicki.
The final day of Preliminary action on Friday will see a pair of NASCAR Cup Series winners on the racetrack together. Kyle Busch will make his Chili Bowl Nationals debut in 2025, with Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. also on-track. NTT IndyCar Series driver Santino Ferrucci will also race on Friday.
The 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals will take place from Monday, January 13 to Saturday, January 18 at the Tulsa Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. All live coverage will be on FloRacing.