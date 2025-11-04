Larson Won the Title, But Who Tops the Final Power Rankings?
Denny Hamlin put on a clinic of perfection through regulation in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota led a race-high 208 laps, but when the race was sent to overtime, everything changed.
Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
Denny Hamlin, who took four tires, was mired deep in the field, while Kyle Larson was able to restart from inside the top-five. As a result, Hamlin was unable to get his way back to the front of the field before the checkered flag was waved, and shock ensued for Hamlin, the fans, and essentially everyone over what had taken place.
After a dominant day for Hamlin, Ryan Blaney won the race, Larson took home the championship, and Hamlin was left with another heaping helping of disappointment. But there is one consolation prize; Hamlin tops the final 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings.
1. Denny Hamlin
The only drought that was vanquished this weekend at Phoenix Raceway was the one in the Arizona desert, and that’s only because of the tears collectively shed by the entire NASCAR world when Denny Hamlin was (for lack of a better word) robbed of his first championship. (Previously: 8th)
2. Kyle Larson
He became a two-time champion after a late-race rally capped off with a third-place finish set up by a caution for teammate William Byron's cut tire, which sent the race to overtime, and upended the Championship battle. (Previously: 1st)
3. Christopher Bell
Even though he didn’t make the Championship 4, Christopher Bell likely has had the best finish to the season of any driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. Although the No. 20 team’s streak of top-10 finishes was paused at eight, it was only by one position, so I guess that isn’t that bad. (Previously: 3rd)
4. Ryan Blaney
Lost in the championship conversation and Denny Hamlin’s heartbreak, Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s race at Phoenix with a sensational last-lap move around Brad Keselowski. There’s a reason the competition didn’t want to see Penske cars in the Championship 4, and Blaney and Logano displayed that at the end of Sunday. (Previously: 10th)
5. William Byron
For the majority of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, William Byron was the second-best championship contender. However, despite dodging tire issues all week, Byron was finally inflicted at the worst time imaginable, three laps to go. (Previously: 2nd)
6. Joey Logano
While his teammate scored the victory, Joey Logano finished fourth in the season finale at Phoenix. He finished the season with three top-10s in four races, and we’ll see if he has some more “even year magic” in 2026. (Previously: 6th)
7. Chase Briscoe
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team have so many flat tires throughout a single race weekend, my goodness. Chase Briscoe’s first Championship 4 bid unfortunately ended with an 18th-place finish, after several tire issues throughout the day. The team almost rebounded, but a four-tire call at the end was the final nail in the coffin. (Previously: 4th)
8. Ryan Preece
Another week, another solid outing for Ryan Preece, who will carry the momentum of a ninth-place finish at Phoenix into the 2026 season. (Previously: 5th)
9. Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski was so, so close to snapping his winless drought and ending the season in victory lane. However, his old tires just couldn't make it through the final turn without him sliding up the track, and he narrowly missed out on the win by 0.097 seconds. (Previously: 15th)
10. Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott's 2025 season will end with a 10th-place result at Phoenix Raceway. This season lays a solid foundation for Elliott's potential return among the sport's elite in 2026. (Previously: 11th)
11. Tyler Reddick
The 2025 season comes to a close without a win for Tyler Reddick after a 26th-place finish at Phoenix. It’s the first time since his sophomore full-time season in 2021 that Reddick hasn’t gone to victory lane at least once. (Previously: 7th)
12. Ross Chastain
Not much to talk about for Ross Chastain, considering the Trackhouse Racing driver started and finished in the 13th position. However, Sunday was the last race for Chastain to be paired with Phil Surgen, as Brandon McSwain will move over to the No. 1 in 2026, hoping to give the team a boost. (Previously: 13th)
13. Kyle Busch
He ain't done yet. Just when it feels all hope is lost, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing author a comeback in Phoenix, where Busch is able to claim a fifth-place finish, which ties his best finish of the entire season. (Previously: 18th)
14. Chris Buescher
It was a strong day for RFK Racing at Phoenix, evidenced by Chris Buescher being the worse RFK Racing driver with a 12th-place finish. (Previously: 17th)
15. Todd Gilliland
Todd Gilliland brought home a decent 22nd-place finish on Sunday, which wasn’t enough to continue a top-10 streak, but was still solid nonetheless. No drama, no adversity, just a mid-level afternoon for the driver of the No. 34. (Previously: 9th)
16. Josh Berry
Josh Berry’s short-lived playoff run was notably miserable, but he ended the season with back-to-back top-10 finishes. Berry finished seventh at Phoenix, giving the Wood Brothers team confidence and momentum heading into the new season. (Previously: 20th)
17. Michael McDowell
Michael McDowell ended the season with his sixth top-10 finish of 2025, an eighth-place result at Phoenix. Fans certainly loved seeing the Tide colors on the track again, and McDowell delivered a solid finish to wrap up the year. (Previously: 19th)
18. Shane van Gisbergen
Turns out there is still some work to be done for Shane Van Gisbergen on the ovals, after a quiet afternoon at Phoenix. Most of the opening portion of the event was spent running outside the top-30, but the No. 88 somehow managed to salvage a 24th-place finish. (Previously: 12th)
19. Ty Gibbs
21st. For a team that had three drivers competing for a top-10 based on their speed throughout the afternoon, that’s not a good finish at all for the No. 54. This team is going to need to get into form for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign and do it quickly. (Previously: 16th)
20. Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman had tire issues, and it looked like he was likely heading for a rough finish. But he was able to get back to a 15th-place result, which isn't incredible until you factor in the context of where his day could have ended up. (Previously: 22nd)
21. Bubba Wallace
Issues with the brakes on his No. 23 relegated Bubba Wallace to a 37th-place finish in the season finale. It was Wallace’s ninth DNF in a roller-coaster season that saw highs like the Brickyard 400 win but plenty of lows as well. (Previously: 14th)
22. Daniel Suarez
Nothing flashy for Daniel Suarez’s final race at Trackhouse Racing. P19. However, the team did provide Suarez with a nice tribute on his No. 99 Chevrolet for this weekend’s event. Truly, the end of an era for both parties. (Previously: 23rd)
23. Austin Dillon
An up and down season for Austin Dillon concluded with a top-20 at Phoenix Raceway. 2025 was a step forward for the driver of the No. 3 car. (Previously: 27th)
24. Austin Cindric
Austin Cindric appeared poised for a strong showing, just like his Penske teammates, but crashed hard into the outside wall in the final stage. Cindric salvaged a 34th-place finish to wrap up his season. (Previously: 24th)
25. Justin Haley
In his last NASCAR Cup Series appearance for Spire, Justin Haley finished 14th at Phoenix. That gave him back-to-back top 20 finishes to end the season, and a second top-15 finish during the playoffs. Next year, he’ll go to the Craftsman Truck Series as part of Kaulig’s new Ram effort. (Previously: 32nd)
26. Cole Custer
There is no question that Haas Factory Team has made some solid improvements since the beginning of the season, and have gone from running outside the top-30 to being a solid top-25 contender. It’ll be interesting to see what this group can do next season under the Chevrolet banner. (Previously: 21st)
27. Carson Hocevar
One of several drivers slowed by tire issues, Hocevar finished 28th at Phoenix. After a year that saw plenty of promise, Hocevar enters 2026 still searching for his first Cup win … and with only one finish better than 28th in the last six races of the season. (Previously: 25th)
28. Erik Jones
Erik Jones closed out a bounceback season for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB with a 16th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. Not a bad way to end things out. (Previously: 29th)
29. Zane Smith
The speed on the No. 38 has seemingly been hit-or-miss all season long. This weekend? Miss. P29. (Previously: 26th)
30. John Hunter Nemechek
John Hunter Nemechek suffered from the cut tire bug in Sunday's race, and struggled to a 31st-place finish. But at least he did end the afternoon on the lead lap. (Previously: 28th)
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Things started to come together for HYAK Motorsports at the end of the campaign, with three top-20 finishes in the last five races of the season for Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. It’s not the playoff-caliber numbers they put up earlier this season, but it’s definitely a major step from where they were over the Summer. (Previously: 33rd)
32. Noah Gragson
Noah Gragson had some solid speed throughout the afternoon at Phoenix, and spent a lot of time in the top-15, but a flat tire in the closing stages of the race derailed any chance the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse had at finishing off the season on a high note. (Previously: 31st)
33. Riley Herbst
Riley Herbst’s rookie season is over with a 23rd-place finish at Phoenix and a 35th-place finish in the points. He’ll hope for better fortune in his sophomore season. (Previously: 35th)
34. AJ Allmendinger
We called it a “no good, very bad” day for Allmendinger last week at Martinsville, so this was clearly a no good, very bad weekend. It started with two flat tires and a crash in practice. Allmendinger didn’t even make a qualifying lap, then crashed again in the race and finished 38th. (Previously: 30th)
35. Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon found the wall after a tire issue, finishing 35th. The end of the season was a sour one for Dillon, with only two lead-lap finishes in the final 10 races. (Previously: 34th)
36. Cody Ware
Not a bad day for Cody Ware, who finished on the lead lap and ended the 2025 campaign for Rick Ware Racing with a top-30 finish at Phoenix. (Previously: 36th)