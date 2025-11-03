Results From the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix
Ryan Blaney emerged victorious in an overtime finish to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney held off Brad Keselowski, his former teammate, by a margin of 0.097 seconds to score the race win.
While the battle for the win was something, the main focus was on the battle for a championship. While Denny Hamlin led the race with three laps to go, a late-race caution sent the overtime, which allowed multiple pit strategies to jumble the running order.
As a result, Kyle Larson was able to drive to a third-place finish, which secured him the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship over Hamlin, who came home in the sixth position.
Chase Briscoe, with an 18th-place result, was third in the championship battle, while William Byron was the fourth-place driver in the championship fight after a 33rd-place finish.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
12
Ryan Blaney
319
--
2
6
Brad Keselowski
319
0.097
3
5
Kyle Larson (P)
319
0.134
4
22
Joey Logano
319
0.169
5
8
Kyle Busch
319
0.295
6
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
319
0.577
7
21
Josh Berry
319
0.766
8
71
Michael McDowell
319
0.841
9
60
Ryan Preece
319
1.141
10
9
Chase Elliott
319
1.153
11
20
Christopher Bell
319
1.240
12
17
Chris Buescher
319
1.283
13
1
Ross Chastain
319
1.454
14
7
Justin Haley
319
1.506
15
48
Alex Bowman
319
1.648
16
43
Erik Jones
319
1.705
17
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
319
1.951
18
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
319
1.983
19
99
Daniel Suarez
319
2.063
20
3
Austin Dillon
319
2.082
21
54
Ty Gibbs
319
2.246
22
34*
Todd Gilliland
319
2.249
23
35*
Riley Herbst #
319
2.338
24
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
319
2.359
25
41
Cole Custer
319
2.381
26
45*
Tyler Reddick
319
2.492
27
4*
Noah Gragson
319
2.600
28
77
Carson Hocevar
319
2.770
29
38*
Zane Smith
319
2.860
30
51
Cody Ware
319
2.878
31
42
John Hunter Nemechek
319
3.071
32
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
317
2 laps
33
24
William Byron (P)
317
2 laps
34
2
Austin Cindric
301
18 laps
35
10
Ty Dillon
296
23 laps
36
66*
Casey Mears (i)
284
35 laps
37
23*
Bubba Wallace
165
Out
38
16
AJ Allmendinger
146
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points