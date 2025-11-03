Racing America Logo

Results From the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix

Toby Christie

Nov 2, 2025; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) leads driver Ryan Blaney (12) during the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Nov 2, 2025; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) leads driver Ryan Blaney (12) during the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney emerged victorious in an overtime finish to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney held off Brad Keselowski, his former teammate, by a margin of 0.097 seconds to score the race win.

While the battle for the win was something, the main focus was on the battle for a championship. While Denny Hamlin led the race with three laps to go, a late-race caution sent the overtime, which allowed multiple pit strategies to jumble the running order.

As a result, Kyle Larson was able to drive to a third-place finish, which secured him the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship over Hamlin, who came home in the sixth position.

Chase Briscoe, with an 18th-place result, was third in the championship battle, while William Byron was the fourth-place driver in the championship fight after a 33rd-place finish.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

12

Ryan Blaney

319

--

2

6

Brad Keselowski

319

0.097

3

5

Kyle Larson (P)

319

0.134

4

22

Joey Logano

319

0.169

5

8

Kyle Busch

319

0.295

6

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

319

0.577

7

21

Josh Berry

319

0.766

8

71

Michael McDowell

319

0.841

9

60

Ryan Preece

319

1.141

10

9

Chase Elliott

319

1.153

11

20

Christopher Bell

319

1.240

12

17

Chris Buescher

319

1.283

13

1

Ross Chastain

319

1.454

14

7

Justin Haley

319

1.506

15

48

Alex Bowman

319

1.648

16

43

Erik Jones

319

1.705

17

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

319

1.951

18

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

319

1.983

19

99

Daniel Suarez

319

2.063

20

3

Austin Dillon

319

2.082

21

54

Ty Gibbs

319

2.246

22

34*

Todd Gilliland

319

2.249

23

35*

Riley Herbst #

319

2.338

24

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

319

2.359

25

41

Cole Custer

319

2.381

26

45*

Tyler Reddick

319

2.492

27

4*

Noah Gragson

319

2.600

28

77

Carson Hocevar

319

2.770

29

38*

Zane Smith

319

2.860

30

51

Cody Ware

319

2.878

31

42

John Hunter Nemechek

319

3.071

32

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

317

2 laps

33

24

William Byron (P)

317

2 laps

34

2

Austin Cindric

301

18 laps

35

10

Ty Dillon

296

23 laps

36

66*

Casey Mears (i)

284

35 laps

37

23*

Bubba Wallace

165

Out

38

16

AJ Allmendinger

146

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results