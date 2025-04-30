LEGACY MC Preliminary Injunction Against Rick Ware Racing Denied
A North Carolina judge has denied LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's motion for a preliminary injunction against Rick Ware Racing in an ongoing lawsuit between the two teams in reference to an alleged Charter sales agreement.
Following the ruling by the Court on Wednesday, Rick Ware Racing team owner Rick Ware issued a statement.
"RWR is gratified by the Court's decision in this case. It's good to be vindicated," Ware said.
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, in a complaint filed in April, alleged Rick Ware Racing of attempting to pull out of a deal for one of Rick Ware Racing's two NASCAR Cup Series team charters, was seeking to prevent Rick Ware Racing from being able to sell or lease the Charter in question before the lawsuit was resolved.
According to the complaint from LMC, the contract had been signed by both parties, and initialed on each page for good measure, and was being finalized, when RWR decided to back out.
On April 9, a Superior Court Judge for Mecklenburg County granted LEGACY MOTOR CLUB a temporary restraining order against Rick Ware Racing, which kept Rick Ware Racing from being able to lease or sell the Charter in question until a ruling could be made on the Motion for Preliminary Injunction, which proved to be unsuccessful on Wednesday.
Currently, Rick Ware Racing fields the No. 51 entry in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time with the use of a Team Charter, and its second Team Charter is leased out to RFK Racing, which is using it for the No. 60 Ford this season. Under the Charter Agreement, each Team Charter is only allowed to be leased one time over the seven-year agreement.