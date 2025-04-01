LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Suing Rick Ware Racing for Backing out of Charter Deal
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is suing fellow NASCAR Cup Series organization Rick Ware Racing over a contract dispute that would allow the multi-car organization, owned primarily by Jimmie Johnson, to acquire a third Charter for the 2026 season.
In the team’s complaint (filed on Tuesday, April 1), LEGACY MOTOR CLUB says that the two organizations came to an agreement about the sale of the charter on March 3, but despite the agreement being signed and initialed on each page, Rick Ware Racing is attempting to back out.
“Despite having a binding deal in place, [Rick Ware Racing] wants to back out,” says LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in its complaint. “It has told LEGACY that it will not, under any circumstances, close the parties’ transaction. LEGACY has tried to talk sense into RWR to no avail. LEGACY’s patience has run out. It now brings this suit to enforce its rights and hold RWR to a deal.”
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is asking the court to step in, ultimately requesting a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Rick Ware Racing, saying that the team will face immediate and irreparable harm if this deal does not go through as planned.
In this complaint, Rick Ware Racing is described as “strapped for cash, and unable to compete at a Cup Series level by its own admission”. The 46-page complaint by LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is mostly redacted – likely as a way to keep the terms of the agreement out of the public eye.
As of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, both Rick Ware Racing and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB hold a pair of Charters.
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB fields the No. 42 and No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE full-time in the series for John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, while also fielding a third entry, the No. 84, on a part-time basis.
Rick Ware Racing on the other hand owns two charters, but only operates one, fielding the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Cody Ware. The other charter, however, is currently leased to RFK Racing, where they’re using it to field the No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Ryan Preece.
As part of the Charter Agreement, a Charter can only be leased once every five years, meaning that in order to continue its lease agreement with RFK Racing, it would have to switch which charter it was leasing in 2026, should the deal continue.
Now, for the second straight year, the state of who has which charter will be in limbo and rely on court proceedings to get an answer.
Last year, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports sued NASCAR for using monopolistic practices, saying that it didn’t give them a fair shake in negotiations for the new Charter Agreement, which went into effect in 2025.
After winning the preliminary injunction, allowing both organizations to have Charters for the 2025 season, while the lawsuit continues, NASCAR elected to countersue, specifically focusing on Curtis Polk, co-owner of 23XI Racing.