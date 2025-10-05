Live Race Updates: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (scheduled to take place at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network) marks the final of three races in the 'Round of 12' in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott, courtesy of their respective wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, are the only drivers guaranteed a spot in the semi-final round of the post-season, with the other 10 drivers still eligible for the title required to go through the ringer this afternoon at the Charlotte ROVAL.
RELATED: Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
This is the Racing America On SI live-race updates page for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. This page will serve as your guide leading up to and throughout Sunday's event. This page will be updated with key pre-race updates, in-race updates such as lead changes, and video highlights of crashes or incidents. Also included will be stage and race results, and much more. Continue checking back for additional updates.
Pre-Race Updates:
Bank of America ROVAL 400 Pre-Race Information
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL will be televised on USA Network and can be streamed on the HBO Max streaming platform, as well as the NBC Sports App. The race broadcast will begin at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 5.
The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's event. For subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's event, amounts to a total of $9,797,935.
The race distance is a total of 109 laps around the 2.28-mile purpose-built road course, which equates to a race distance of 248.52 miles. The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will be broken up into three stages. Stage 1 will end at Lap 25, Stage 2 will end at Lap 50, and the final stage of the race will conclude when the checkered flag is displayed.
As usual, the winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
Sunday's event is the third race of the three-race Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Should a playoff-eligible driver win the race, they will be automatically locked into the semi-final round of the post-season.
Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the NASCAR Cup Series event at the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Larson is in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, but finds himself in a solid position heading into the second of three elimination events this season.
Shane Van Gisbergen, who has triumphed in four road course events in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, looks to be the favorite for the event in the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. The Auckland, New Zealand-native will start from second.
Starting Lineup
Tyler Reddick Rockets to Pole Over SVG at ROVAL; Full Starting Lineup
Tyler Reddick, who enters this weekend's Bank of America ROVAL 400 sitting 29 points below the cutline, needs to make something happen if he's going to advance into the semi-final round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs... so, that's exactly what he did.
The driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing outran road course dominator Shane Van Gisbergen in qualifying for Saturday's event, eeking out the pole by the slimmest of margins, going 0.032 seconds faster around the 2.28-mile road course.
"It's nice we got the job done today. We obviously have some work to do tomorrow, but we did a good job of getting the track position," Reddick explained in an interview on TruTV after securing the pole position.
If he is going to win Sunday's race, Reddick knows his team will likely have to find a bit more race pace, but he's confident that they can achieve that overnight. "We need a little bit. We're going to have to find it, but I believe in my group, I believe in my team. We'll just go to work on it tonight," Reddick stated.
Bank of America ROVAL 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
1
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
2
88
Shane Van Gisberben
3
54
Ty Gibbs
4
5
Kyle Larson (P)
5
17
Chris Buescher
6
71
Michael McDowell
7
20
Christopher Bell (P)
8
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
9
16
AJ Allmendinger
10
1
Ross Chastain (P)
Playoff Picture Heading Into The Charlotte ROVAL
Ryan Blaney (No. 12) and Chase Elliott (No. 9) are the only two drivers that have guaranteed themselves a spot in the semi-final round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, courtesy of their victories at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.
The remainder of the post-season field, though, remains in limbo as the series returns to one of the most chaotic events of the season, which in year's past, has produced some nail-biting moments when it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Rank
Car
Driver
Cutline
1
9
Chase Elliott
Locked
2
12
Ryan Blaney
Locked
3
5
Kyle Larson
+54
4
11
Denny Hamlin
+48
5
20
Christopher Bell
+44
6
24
William Byron
+40
7
19
Chase Briscoe
+21
8
22
Joey Logano
+13
CUTLINE
9
1
Ross Chastain
-13
10
23
Bubba Wallace
-26
11
45
Tyler Reddick
-29
12
2
Austin Cindric
-48