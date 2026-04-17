Liverpool FC To Be Featured On Chris Buescher's Car In Sonoma

In a unique collaboration between RFK Racing, Trimble, and Liverpool FC, Chris Buescher will carry a special red, white, and green Liverpool FC paint scheme on his No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 28.

The special scheme will connect two entities from the Fenway Sports Group, and sponsor Trimble.

“This is a special opportunity to connect three world-class organizations,” said RFK Racing President Chip Bowers. “Liverpool FC has one of the most passionate global fanbases in sports, and Trimble’s sponsorship made it possible to bring that global energy to life on one of our cars in Sonoma, at a time when the world’s attention is on soccer in the U.S. It’s a powerful moment for all three brands.”

Fans will have a chance to see the official in-person reveal of the car during 'Premier League Mornings Live' at Armature Works in Tampa Bay, April 18 and 19. The free fan festival is set to feature live match viewings, interactive experiences and special appearances.

The timing of Liverpool FC being on the No. 17 car at Sonoma couldn't be much better from a soccer-standpoint. The race will take place less than two weeks before the world's most prestigious soccer tournament concludes in New Jersey. The race will also be a month prior to Liverpool FC's US preseason tour, which will consist of an exhibition tour of 'friendlies' including stops in Nashville on July 25, New York on July 29, and Chicago on August 2.

Overall, the partnership benefits every partner involved.

“Collaborating with our global sponsor Trimble, to feature on RFK Racing’s car is an exciting moment for the club. It allows us to show up in a completely new sporting environment and connect with supporters in a way that feels fresh and unexpected, particularly in the US, where we have the fastest-growing fanbase of any Premier League club, said Kate Theobald, Commercial Director at Liverpool FC. “Unveiling the car in Tampa, in front of fans, is the perfect way to bring that moment to life as we look ahead to returning this summer for our 2026/27 U.S. preseason tour.”

Trimble was proud to give creative freedom to RFK Racing and Liverpool FC to change the standard Trimble paint scheme for June's event at Sonoma Raceway.

“Trimble technology helps connect critical industries around the world – from the construction of state-of-the-art stadiums to the roads and bridges fans use to get to them,” said Mark Schwartz, Group President of AECO at Trimble. “Our collaboration with RFK Racing and Liverpool FC celebrates a shared commitment to precision and performance. By bringing these iconic brands together, we are showcasing how a connected ecosystem – whether on the pitch, the track, or the jobsite – empowers teams to achieve more.”

According to RFK Racing, a merchandise collection featuring the Liverpool FC inspired design will be made available. Additionally, the team hopes this invites crossover engagement between the NASCAR fan base and Liverpool FC's global fan base.