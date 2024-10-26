Logano, Buescher to the Rear After Suffering Steering Issues
Chris Buescher and Joey Logano will both have to drop to the rear prior to the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Buescher, who drives the No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RFK Racing, was slated to start from the 21st position, while Logano, a Playoff contender who drives the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse, was set to start the race from the 26th position.
For scoring purposes, both drivers will be credited with their official starting spots which they earned in qualifying on Saturday, but will drop to the rear during the pace laps in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 due to unapproved adjustments on both race cars following Saturday's on-track action around the 1.5-mile speedway in South Florida.
Both drivers and teams suffered from steering issues. Buescher's team will change out the steering rack on his No. 17 machine while Logano's team will change out the steering system on his car.
While Logano is a NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Playoff contender, his advancement to the Championship 4 will not hinge on how he performs in Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Logano scored a win in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, which was the opening race of the three-race Round of 8 of the Playoffs.
Logano locked into the Championship 4 by way of the victory and can breathe easily this weekend and next weekend at Martinsville Speedway as he attempts to ready himself for a battle for his third career NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 10.