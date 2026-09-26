Logano On Kansas Cup Pole After Rain Wipes Out Practice, Qualifying

Joey Logano is really, really good right now. And on top of it all, the Team Penske driver has luck on his side as well. Last weekend, Logano scored his third win of the season in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol, as he snuck by Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs, who were battling hard amongst themselves, for the race lead and win.

This week, that win and Logano's third-place ranking in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings collectively secured him the pole position for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Mother Nature, for the third consecutive week, washed out NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, which forced NASCAR to set the starting lineup by way of the performance metric formula.

While it won't count as an official pole position on the stat sheet, Logano will have every bit of the advantage that comes with traditional polesitters in Sunday afternoon's race.

Kyle Larson, who comes into this weekend's race as the point leader by one point over Denny Hamlin, will start second driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

The top nine positions in the starting lineup are held by Chase contending drivers.

Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, and Ryan Preece are the other Chase contenders starting in positions three through nine.

Josh Berry, in 10th, will be the highest-starting non-Chase contender.

Chase contenders just outside of the top-10 starting spots include Austin Cindric (11th), Chris Buescher (12th), Daniel Suarez (14th), and Tyler Reddick (15th).

It'll likely be uphill sledding all race long for Chase Elliott (18th), Chase Briscoe (23rd), and Ryan Blaney (25th), as all three of these Chase contenders had rough outings last weekend at Bristol, which severely impacted their starting spots this weekend.

Whether the metric formula is a proper way to set the starting lineup when qualifying is canceled in the NASCAR National Series is beginning to be a legitimate debate.

This marks the third consecutive race inside the NASCAR Cup Series Chase that has had the starting lineup set by the metric due to Mother Nature wiping out practice and qualifying. As a result, a random race result from the previous week has mired several Chase contenders in the following week's race.

The lack of track position to start the race puts these championship contenders at a drastic disadvantage to those who start near the front, and compounding the affects of the situation are that Stage Points, awarded for top-10 finishing drivers in the opening two Stages of the race, are nearly impossible to come by for those starting at the rear of the pack.

Official Hollywood Casino 400 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Team Make 1 22 Joey Logano (C) Team Penske Ford 2 5 Kyle Larson (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 20 Christopher Bell (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 77 Carson Hocevar (C) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 54 Ty Gibbs (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 11 Denny Hamlin (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 23XI Racing Toyota 8 24 William Byron (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 60 Ryan Preece (C) RFK Racing Ford 10 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 11 2 Austin Cindric (C) Team Penske Ford 12 17 Chris Buescher (C) RFK Racing Ford 13 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 14 7 Daniel Suarez (C) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 23XI Racing Toyota 16 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 17 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 9 Chase Elliott (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 19 Chase Briscoe (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 12 Ryan Blaney (C) Team Penske Ford 26 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 27 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 30 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 32 33 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 35 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 36 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points