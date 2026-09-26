Logano On Kansas Cup Pole After Rain Wipes Out Practice, Qualifying
Joey Logano is really, really good right now. And on top of it all, the Team Penske driver has luck on his side as well. Last weekend, Logano scored his third win of the season in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol, as he snuck by Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs, who were battling hard amongst themselves, for the race lead and win.
This week, that win and Logano's third-place ranking in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings collectively secured him the pole position for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Mother Nature, for the third consecutive week, washed out NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, which forced NASCAR to set the starting lineup by way of the performance metric formula.
While it won't count as an official pole position on the stat sheet, Logano will have every bit of the advantage that comes with traditional polesitters in Sunday afternoon's race.
Kyle Larson, who comes into this weekend's race as the point leader by one point over Denny Hamlin, will start second driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
The top nine positions in the starting lineup are held by Chase contending drivers.
Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, and Ryan Preece are the other Chase contenders starting in positions three through nine.
Josh Berry, in 10th, will be the highest-starting non-Chase contender.
Chase contenders just outside of the top-10 starting spots include Austin Cindric (11th), Chris Buescher (12th), Daniel Suarez (14th), and Tyler Reddick (15th).
It'll likely be uphill sledding all race long for Chase Elliott (18th), Chase Briscoe (23rd), and Ryan Blaney (25th), as all three of these Chase contenders had rough outings last weekend at Bristol, which severely impacted their starting spots this weekend.
Whether the metric formula is a proper way to set the starting lineup when qualifying is canceled in the NASCAR National Series is beginning to be a legitimate debate.
This marks the third consecutive race inside the NASCAR Cup Series Chase that has had the starting lineup set by the metric due to Mother Nature wiping out practice and qualifying. As a result, a random race result from the previous week has mired several Chase contenders in the following week's race.
The lack of track position to start the race puts these championship contenders at a drastic disadvantage to those who start near the front, and compounding the affects of the situation are that Stage Points, awarded for top-10 finishing drivers in the opening two Stages of the race, are nearly impossible to come by for those starting at the rear of the pack.
Official Hollywood Casino 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Make
1
22
Joey Logano (C)
Team Penske
Ford
2
5
Kyle Larson (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
20
Christopher Bell (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
4
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
5
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
6
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
7
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
23XI Racing
Toyota
8
24
William Byron (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
9
60
Ryan Preece (C)
RFK Racing
Ford
10
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
11
2
Austin Cindric (C)
Team Penske
Ford
12
17
Chris Buescher (C)
RFK Racing
Ford
13
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
14
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
15
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
23XI Racing
Toyota
16
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
17
97
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
18
9
Chase Elliott (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
19
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
20
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
21
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
22
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
23
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
24
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
25
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
Team Penske
Ford
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
27
88
Connor Zilisch #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
28
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
29
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Chevrolet
30
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
Chevrolet
32
33
Austin Hill (i)
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
33
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
Toyota
35
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
36
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie