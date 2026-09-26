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Logano On Kansas Cup Pole After Rain Wipes Out Practice, Qualifying

It turns out Mother Nature is a fan of Joey Logano, and not a fan of practice or qualifying. For the 3rd straight week, rain washed out Cup qualifying.
Toby Christie|
Apr 19, 2026; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Several NASCAR Cup Series cars stop on pit row during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2026; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Several NASCAR Cup Series cars stop on pit row during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joey Logano is really, really good right now. And on top of it all, the Team Penske driver has luck on his side as well. Last weekend, Logano scored his third win of the season in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol, as he snuck by Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs, who were battling hard amongst themselves, for the race lead and win.

This week, that win and Logano's third-place ranking in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings collectively secured him the pole position for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Mother Nature, for the third consecutive week, washed out NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, which forced NASCAR to set the starting lineup by way of the performance metric formula.

While it won't count as an official pole position on the stat sheet, Logano will have every bit of the advantage that comes with traditional polesitters in Sunday afternoon's race.

Kyle Larson, who comes into this weekend's race as the point leader by one point over Denny Hamlin, will start second driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

The top nine positions in the starting lineup are held by Chase contending drivers.

Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, and Ryan Preece are the other Chase contenders starting in positions three through nine.

Josh Berry, in 10th, will be the highest-starting non-Chase contender.

Chase contenders just outside of the top-10 starting spots include Austin Cindric (11th), Chris Buescher (12th), Daniel Suarez (14th), and Tyler Reddick (15th).

It'll likely be uphill sledding all race long for Chase Elliott (18th), Chase Briscoe (23rd), and Ryan Blaney (25th), as all three of these Chase contenders had rough outings last weekend at Bristol, which severely impacted their starting spots this weekend.

Whether the metric formula is a proper way to set the starting lineup when qualifying is canceled in the NASCAR National Series is beginning to be a legitimate debate.

This marks the third consecutive race inside the NASCAR Cup Series Chase that has had the starting lineup set by the metric due to Mother Nature wiping out practice and qualifying. As a result, a random race result from the previous week has mired several Chase contenders in the following week's race.

The lack of track position to start the race puts these championship contenders at a drastic disadvantage to those who start near the front, and compounding the affects of the situation are that Stage Points, awarded for top-10 finishing drivers in the opening two Stages of the race, are nearly impossible to come by for those starting at the rear of the pack.

Official Hollywood Casino 400 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Make

1

22

Joey Logano (C)

Team Penske

Ford

2

5

Kyle Larson (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3

20

Christopher Bell (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

4

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

5

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

6

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

7

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

23XI Racing

Toyota

8

24

William Byron (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

9

60

Ryan Preece (C)

RFK Racing

Ford

10

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

11

2

Austin Cindric (C)

Team Penske

Ford

12

17

Chris Buescher (C)

RFK Racing

Ford

13

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

14

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

15

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

23XI Racing

Toyota

16

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

17

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

18

9

Chase Elliott (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

19

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

20

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

21

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

22

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

23

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

24

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

25

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

Team Penske

Ford

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

27

88

Connor Zilisch #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

28

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

29

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Chevrolet

30

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

Chevrolet

32

33

Austin Hill (i)

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

33

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Toyota

35

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

36

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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