Longtime Partner Extends Deal with Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing
Moose Fraternity, a longtime partner of Trackhouse Racing and has had an even longer relationship with driver Ross Chastain, has extended its partnership with the six-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winning driver and the No. 1 team.
Trackhouse Racing made the announcement on Wednesday morning via a press release, which was accompanied by a video shared to the race team's social media channels.
As a result of the extension, Moose Fraternity will remain a primary and associate sponsor of Chastain through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, which brings the partnership between the international fraternal organization and Chastain to eight years.
Trackhouse Racing says Moose Fraternity will be a four-race primary sponsorship partner and full-season associate sponsorship partner of Chastain next season. Chastain's results on-track, and his willingness to participate in Moose Fraternity's philanthropic efforts off the track have made the partnership beneficial for all parties.
“We couldn’t be happier with our relationship with Ross and the Trackhouse Race team,” notes Moose CEO Scott Hart. “Ross has been a great ambassador for the Moose Fraternity and really understands our missions of helping children in need, as well as our senior members, and assisting the communities in which our lodges operate. Conversely, our members are huge supporters of NASCAR, the Trackhouse Race team and Ross Chastain, and this relationship allows our members to bond together around a high-profile activity where they can share some genuine passion during most weekends throughout the year.”
Chastain, who is a noted Moose Fraternity member in his own right at the Tice and the Shores, Florida Lodge 1297, visited Mooseheart, which is a 1,000-acre residential childcare facility near Chicago, and Moosehaven, a retirement community in Orange Park, FL, which has served members of the Moose Fraternity since 1922.
“The Moose Fraternity has been with me at racetracks and taken me to lodges across the country. They are salt of the earth, good people who I have watched give back to the community,” said Chastain.
Since moving to Trackhouse Racing in 2022, Chastain and Moose Fraternity have experienced several highlight-reel-worthy moments.
Chastain secured the second victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career in a typical, spectacular Talladega Superspeedway finish with the colors of Moose Fraternity adorning his No. 1 Chevrolet in April 2022.
Later that season, with his back against the wall in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8, Chastain, driving the Moose Fraternity machine, made a move on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway. The now-outlawed move, which saw Chastain ride the outside wall in Turns 3 and 4, which saw him gain the positions he needed to advance to the Championship 4, was dubbed the 'Hail Melon'.
Chastain, who is in the middle of his third career run through the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs thanks to a win in the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, sits 19 points above the Playoff cutline heading into Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the final race of the Round of 16 of the Playoffs.
The No. 1 Chevrolet will carry the Moose Fraternity colors this weekend as Chastain looks to advance to the Round of 12 of the Playoffs, and the organization has one more race on the primary sponsorship schedule for this season, which will be the event at Martinsville Speedway on October 26.