NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid (After WWT Raceway at Gateway)
With a win in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Denny Hamlin has officially advanced to the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. He joins Chase Briscoe, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, as the two drivers who have already secured their places in the Round of 12 with wins at Darlington and Gateway.
While it was a good day for Hamlin, who picked up his 59th career win, the same can't be said for a decent chunk of the Playoff field.
For the second weekend in a row, Josh Berry ended the race with a last-place finish after he was swept up in a Lap 36 crash after contact with Chase Elliott. Berry sits in the basement of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid heading into what will likely be a must-win situation at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend if he hopes to keep his championship hopes alive.
Alex Bowman (finished 26th), Shane Van Gisbergen (25th), and Ross Chastain (24th) also had rough outings. Fortunately, for Chastain, he still sits 19 points above the cutline heading into next weekend's elimination race.
Here is the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid following the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (one race remaining in the Round of 16):
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
+/-
Playoff
1
11
Denny Hamlin (w)
2,120
LOCKED IN
34
2
19
Chase Briscoe (w)
2,115
LOCKED IN
18
3
5
Kyle Larson
2,103
+60
32
4
23
Bubba Wallace
2,093
+50
9
5
12
Ryan Blaney
2,085
+42
26
6
24
William Byron
2,082
+39
32
7
45
Tyler Reddick
2,080
+37
6
8
20
Christopher Bell
2,075
+32
23
9
9
Chase Elliott
2,071
+28
13
10
22
Joey Logano
2,064
+21
7
11
1
Ross Chastain
2,062
+19
7
12
2
Austin Cindric
2,054
+11
8
CUTLINE
13
3
Austin Dillon
2,043
-11
5
14
88
Shane van Gisbergen
2,039
-15
22
15
48
Alex Bowman
2,019
-35
2
16
21
Josh Berry
2,009
-45
6
(w) indicates a driver with a win in this round that has locked advancement to Round of 12