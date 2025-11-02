Love Conquers Zilisch for Xfinity Championship; Heartbreak for JRM
Heading into Saturday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, the scoreboard amongst best friends Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love was 10 to 1, as far as race wins this season. As both drivers locked into the Championship 4, the scoreboard was reset, and it was winner-take-all at Phoenix Raceway.
In the end, Love was at his best when it mattered most as he came to life in the final Stage of Saturday night's race, made the race-winning pass on Zilisch with 24 laps remaining, and the driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet pulled away to claim the victory and with it the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
Zilisch, who faded in the closing laps, was unable to hold onto the runner-up position, as Aric Almirola got around him to take the runner-up spot, while Zilisch would see his dream season end in a nightmare with a third-place finish.
And to add insult to injury, Almirola's runner-up finish allowed the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team to wrangle the NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Championship from Zilisch's JR Motorsports team.
On a night that started with so much promise for JR Motorsports, the team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. rolled snake-eyes, and will exit Phoenix with no championship hardware to show for their efforts on what had been a truly dominant season.
All of that winning this year was for not. That's how brutal the NASCAR National Series Playoff system is.
Polesitter Brandon Jones would end the race in fourth position, and he was followed across the stripe by Justin Allgaier, who ended the night in fifth, which was good enough for the third spot in the Championship 4 battle.
Allgaier looked like the driver to beat early in the race as he led a race-high 83 laps on his way to a win in Stage 2. However, Allgaier's night would unravel in a restart in the race's final Stage, where he felt he had overheated his tires.
"I don't really know what I could have done any differently. Maybe just happened to be a little more aggressive on that restart. Got the tires hot, something different. Just really disappointing," Allgaier said in a post-race press conference.
Allgaier continued, "I wanted to send [crew chief] Jim [Pohlman] off with a championship. You know, JR Motorsports as a whole, we didn't win an owner or a driver championship with three out of the four. So, that's super frustrating on my end, and all our ends."
While it was a frustrating conclusion for Allgaier, he had nothing but praise for Love, who he felt drove perfectly late in the race on Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway.
"Jesse just did a really good job tonight. I mean, that last 100 laps for Jesse was probably one of the best drives I've ever seen him put on," Allgaier said. "I've watched him race open wheel, and ARCA, and all of the different stuff, and that was one of the best drives he's put on. Congrats to the [No.] 2 team, they deserved it tonight."
Carson Kvapil, the final driver in the Championship 4 fight, could never really improve from 10th to 15th all race long, and ended the evening with a 14th-place result to claim the fourth spot in the championship fight.
Sammy Smith, Taylor Gray, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Justin Bonsignore rounded out the top-10 finishers.
*This story will be updated with quotes and additional information.