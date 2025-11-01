Racing America Logo

Xfinity Championship 4 Contenders Tie in Championship Race Qualifying

Toby Christie

Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet, enters his car in the garage area at Phoenix Raceway.
Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet, enters his car in the garage area at Phoenix Raceway. / James Gilbert/Getty Images

Brandon Jones, the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will look to end a solid NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign with a win in Saturday night's Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in an effort to build momentum heading into the 2026 season.

While Jones secured the pole position with a 27.490-second (130.957 mph) lap time, the main focus is the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship battle, which saw an intriguing scenario play out in the qualifying session.

Connor Zilisch earned the top starting spot among the Championship 4 contenders, as he'll start Saturday night's race from the fourth position, but he earned that distinction by the narrowest margin conceivable.

Zilisch turned the exact same lap time (27.644 seconds) as Justin Allgaier, but won the tiebreaker over his teammate for the fourth starting position. Right behind Zilisch and Allgaier will be another championship contender, Jesse Love, who secured the sixth starting spot in the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Carson Kvapil, the final driver in the fight for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver's championship, qualified 14th.

There are two other drivers, Aric Almirola and Austin Hill, attempting to bring home championship hardware in Saturday night's Championship Race. These two drivers are piloting cars that are still alive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Championship 4.

Almirola will start from the seventh position, while Hill locked down the 16th starting spot for the race around the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ.

Taylor Gray, who took his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win a weekend ago at Martinsville Speedway, will lineup from the outside of the front row alongside Jones.

Sheldon Creed will start third, ahead of Zilisch, Allgaier, Love, Almirola, Nick Sanchez, Dean Thompson, and Ryan Sieg, who is filling in for the suspended Sam Mayer, rounded out the top 10 qualifiers for Saturday night's race.

Official Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race (race 33 of 33):

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

20

Brandon Jones

27.490

130.957

2

54

Taylor Gray #

27.593

130.468

3

00

Sheldon Creed

27.639

130.251

4

88*

Connor Zilisch (P) #

27.644

130.227

5

7*

Justin Allgaier (P)

27.644

130.227

6

2

Jesse Love (P)

27.651

130.194

7

19*

Aric Almirola

27.689

130.016

8

48

Nick Sanchez #

27.750

129.730

9

26

Dean Thompson #

27.796

129.515

10

41

Ryan Sieg

27.802

129.487

11

27

Jeb Burton

27.817

129.417

12

25

Harrison Burton

27.830

129.357

13

18

Justin Bonsignore

27.834

129.338

14

1

Carson Kvapil (P) #

27.842

129.301

15

17

Corey Day

27.852

129.255

16

21*

Austin Hill

27.853

129.250

17

39

Kyle Sieg

27.858

129.227

18

8

Sammy Smith

27.895

129.055

19

4

Parker Retzlaff

27.921

128.935

20

11

Brenden Queen

27.950

128.801

21

16

Christian Eckes #

28.029

128.438

22

99

Connor Mosack

28.056

128.315

23

31

Blaine Perkins

28.091

128.155

24

44

Brennan Poole

28.120

128.023

25

70

Leland Honeyman

28.198

127.669

26

91

Josh Bilicki

28.214

127.596

27

42

Anthony Alfredo

28.262

127.380

28

28

Nick Leitz

28.277

127.312

29

51

Jeremy Clements

28.314

127.146

30

71

Ryan Ellis

28.325

127.096

31

07

Patrick Emerling

28.380

126.850

32

14

Garrett Smithley

28.408

126.725

33

10

Daniel Dye #

28.420

126.671

34

35

Stefan Parsons

28.504

126.298

35

5

Glen Reen

28.624

125.769

36

53

Joey Gase

28.636

125.716

37

45

Josh Williams

28.827

124.883

38

74

Dawson Cram

28.966

124.284

(P) indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Driver
* indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Playoff Car
# indicates Rookie of the Year Contender

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News