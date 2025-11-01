Xfinity Championship 4 Contenders Tie in Championship Race Qualifying
Brandon Jones, the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will look to end a solid NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign with a win in Saturday night's Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in an effort to build momentum heading into the 2026 season.
While Jones secured the pole position with a 27.490-second (130.957 mph) lap time, the main focus is the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship battle, which saw an intriguing scenario play out in the qualifying session.
Connor Zilisch earned the top starting spot among the Championship 4 contenders, as he'll start Saturday night's race from the fourth position, but he earned that distinction by the narrowest margin conceivable.
Zilisch turned the exact same lap time (27.644 seconds) as Justin Allgaier, but won the tiebreaker over his teammate for the fourth starting position. Right behind Zilisch and Allgaier will be another championship contender, Jesse Love, who secured the sixth starting spot in the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
Carson Kvapil, the final driver in the fight for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver's championship, qualified 14th.
There are two other drivers, Aric Almirola and Austin Hill, attempting to bring home championship hardware in Saturday night's Championship Race. These two drivers are piloting cars that are still alive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Championship 4.
Almirola will start from the seventh position, while Hill locked down the 16th starting spot for the race around the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ.
Taylor Gray, who took his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win a weekend ago at Martinsville Speedway, will lineup from the outside of the front row alongside Jones.
Sheldon Creed will start third, ahead of Zilisch, Allgaier, Love, Almirola, Nick Sanchez, Dean Thompson, and Ryan Sieg, who is filling in for the suspended Sam Mayer, rounded out the top 10 qualifiers for Saturday night's race.
Official Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race (race 33 of 33):
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
20
Brandon Jones
27.490
130.957
2
54
Taylor Gray #
27.593
130.468
3
00
Sheldon Creed
27.639
130.251
4
88*
Connor Zilisch (P) #
27.644
130.227
5
7*
Justin Allgaier (P)
27.644
130.227
6
2
Jesse Love (P)
27.651
130.194
7
19*
Aric Almirola
27.689
130.016
8
48
Nick Sanchez #
27.750
129.730
9
26
Dean Thompson #
27.796
129.515
10
41
Ryan Sieg
27.802
129.487
11
27
Jeb Burton
27.817
129.417
12
25
Harrison Burton
27.830
129.357
13
18
Justin Bonsignore
27.834
129.338
14
1
Carson Kvapil (P) #
27.842
129.301
15
17
Corey Day
27.852
129.255
16
21*
Austin Hill
27.853
129.250
17
39
Kyle Sieg
27.858
129.227
18
8
Sammy Smith
27.895
129.055
19
4
Parker Retzlaff
27.921
128.935
20
11
Brenden Queen
27.950
128.801
21
16
Christian Eckes #
28.029
128.438
22
99
Connor Mosack
28.056
128.315
23
31
Blaine Perkins
28.091
128.155
24
44
Brennan Poole
28.120
128.023
25
70
Leland Honeyman
28.198
127.669
26
91
Josh Bilicki
28.214
127.596
27
42
Anthony Alfredo
28.262
127.380
28
28
Nick Leitz
28.277
127.312
29
51
Jeremy Clements
28.314
127.146
30
71
Ryan Ellis
28.325
127.096
31
07
Patrick Emerling
28.380
126.850
32
14
Garrett Smithley
28.408
126.725
33
10
Daniel Dye #
28.420
126.671
34
35
Stefan Parsons
28.504
126.298
35
5
Glen Reen
28.624
125.769
36
53
Joey Gase
28.636
125.716
37
45
Josh Williams
28.827
124.883
38
74
Dawson Cram
28.966
124.284
(P) indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Driver
* indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Playoff Car
# indicates Rookie of the Year Contender