McDowell, Larson Hit With Pre-Race Penalties Due To Inspection Issues

There was drama for two NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams on Saturday afternoon at Chicagoland Speedway. Kyle Larson, who scored the runner-up qualifying position, and Michael McDowell, have been assessed race weekend penalties following multiple pre-race inspection failures ahead of Sunday's eero 400.

McDowell's No. 71 Spire Motorsports team were handed stiffer penalties as their car failed pre-race inspection three times on Saturday afternoon, which caused NASCAR not to permit the driver to compete in Saturday's Cup Series qualifying session.

Due to the inspection failures, McDowell will have to start from the rear of the field on Sunday, he'll be assessed a pass-thru penalty, which he'll have to serve after taking the green flag in the eero 400, and his car chief, Travis Young, has been ejected for the remainder of the race weekend.

As for Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, it failed pre-race inspection twice on Saturday afternoon. As a result, Larson has lost his pit selection for the race (was slated to pick second), and his car chief, Jesse Saunders, has been ejected for the remainder of the race weekend.

Larson will encounter no additional penalties, and will still start Sunday's eero from his earned second-place starting position.

McDowell comes into this weekend's race needing to have mistake-free races over the final eight races before the Chase for the Championship begins, if he hopes to advance to the 16-driver championship fight. McDowell sits 21st in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings heading into Sunday's eero 400, and is 32 points below the cutline.

Larson ranks fifth in the championship standings heading into this weekend's race, and is safely above the cutline by 182 points.

Denny Hamlin, the NASCAR Cup Series point leader, will start Sunday's eero 400 from the pole position after earning the top starting spot in Saturday's qualifying session at Chicagoland Speedway.