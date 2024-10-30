Miles Stanley Named Wood Brothers Racing, Josh Berry 2025 Crew Chief
After months of speculation as to who would be the crew chief for the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team and driver Josh Berry during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Miles Stanley was officially announced as the man who will lead the team in WBR's 75th anniversary season.
Stanley, who hails from Akron, Ohio, has been a longtime race engineer in the NASCAR Cup Series, and has been employed by Team Penske for years. Stanley is honored to serve as the crew chief to the iconic Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 car.
“The Wood Brothers name is synonymous with the sport of NASCAR, and to be able to serve as the crew chief for the iconic No. 21 is an incredible opportunity,” said Stanley. “I’m looking forward to working with Josh Berry, whose skills and enthusiasm are sure to bring great value to the team. It’s an exciting time for the Wood Brothers with the addition of Josh Berry and the celebration of their 75th anniversary in NASCAR in 2025. We’ll be ready to hit the ground running.”
Stanley, who joined Team Penske in 2013 following stints at Robby Gordon Motorsports and BK Racing, has had a lot of success since joining Roger Penske's team. Stanley was the race engineer for Joey Logano and the No. 22 team from 2013 to 2019, where he helped the driver and team collect 21 wins, and a 2018 NASCAR Cup Series championship.
The sterling performance that Miles has had on his resume made the Wood Brothers Racing team confident that Stanley is the right man to help steer the ship for the team, which captured its 100th win all-time this year in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
“Miles has built an impressive resume filled with wins and championships, and he has a deep, technical understanding of the sport. His commitment and impressive track record make him a perfect fit for the No. 21 team as we enter an exciting new chapter,” said Jon Wood, president, Wood Brothers Racing. “Over the years, we’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most talented crew chiefs in NASCAR, and I look forward to seeing what Miles and Josh accomplish on the track next year.”
Jeremy Bullins, who had previously been the team's crew chief, departed the team heading into last weekend's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Grant Hutchens was named the interim crew chief for the No. 21 car.
Stanley will not move over to the Wood Brothers Racing team until the end of the 2024 season. The crew chief's first race win his new team will be The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the annual preseason exhibition event.