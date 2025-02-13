NASCAR, Busch Light Continue Longstanding Premier Partnership
NASCAR and Busch Light, which have been partnered for many years, will continue their longstanding partnership for years to come. On Thursday morning, the sanctioning body and Anheuser-Busch announced a multi-year extension, which will keep Busch Light as a Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series.
With the extension, Busch Light will continue to be known as the "Official Beer Sponsor of NASCAR," and will retain title sponsorship of the Busch Light Pole Award. Anheuser-Busch has seen great growth from its Busch Light brand in recent years, and hopes to continue moving the needle upward with the continued partnership with NASCAR.
“At Anheuser-Busch we strive to bring sports fans closer to the moments that matter year-round, and we’re thrilled to be continuing this relationship with NASCAR, building continued momentum with Busch Light, now the #2 fastest-growing brand in the beer category,” said Kyle Norrington, Chief Commercial Officer at Anheuser-Busch. “NASCAR and Busch Light fans are among the most devoted fans in the country and in 2025, together we’ll give our deserving fans more opportunities to connect to this sport than ever before.”
According to a press release, one of the new opportunities Busch Light and NASCAR will give fans to connect will be a new annual Busch Light Summer Music Series, which will debut in 2025. The Summer Series will include five pre-race country music performances throughout the NASCAR Cup Series season.
The Busch Light Summer Music Series will debut at Texas Motor Speedway, and will continue at Michigan International Speedway, the Chicago Street Race, Iowa Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway.
In the joint announcement, NASCAR commended Busch Light for the brand's innovation in driving fan engagement.
“The partnership between NASCAR and Busch Light is consistently noted as one of the most recognized in all of sports each and every year,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer. “Anheuser-Busch’s longstanding relationships at multiple levels across our sport have been paramount in cultivating new fans and driving fan loyalty for decades, and our partners at Busch Light are leading by example to find new ways to drive deeper fan engagement.”
Busch Light also serves as the anchor primary sponsorship partner of Ross Chastain, and the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing team. Chastain was featured in one of two Busch Light ads, which aired during the Super Bowl last weekend. Busch Light first partnered with Chastain last season. Prior to partnering with Chastain, Anheuser-Busch served as the primary sponsor for Kevin Harvick from 2014 until his retirement in 2023,