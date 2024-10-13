NASCAR Changes Curbing on Fronstretch Chicane Ahead of ROVAL Race
After several drivers complained of hard jolts to the head while traveling over the "turtle" curbs on the frontstretch chicane in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports have opted to swap out the curbing in Turn 16 of the 17-turn, 2.32-mile road course.
In place of the four-inch-tall turtle curbs, on Saturday evening, NASCAR installed much smaller 2.25-inch tall rumble strips, which should reduce the impacts on the drivers' heads in Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400. NASCAR announced the change to the track curbing on Sunday morning by way of a post on social media.
"UPDATE: Following feedback from drivers and a review of data, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports have replaced the blue rumble strips in Turn 16 at Charlotte Motor Speedway," the statement detailed. "The previous rumble strips were 4 inches in height. The new strips are 2.25 inches in height. The rules for track limits at this turn have not changed."
The turtle curbing had been in place to impede drivers attempting to cut the course. While track limits were in place prior to the change, there is a much more realistic chance that limits will have to be enforced in Sunday's Round of 12 Playoff elimination race.
According to the NASCAR Rule Book, vehicles must run the full course at all times, or they will be assessed a track limit penalty.
Per the rulebook, drivers will be judged as missing or shortcutting any turn when all four tires are on the non-track side of the red and white rumble strips that define the apex of the turns. The penalty for cutting the corse is a stop-and-go in an assigned zone of the track. If the stop-and-go is not performed, drivers will be assessed a pass-through penalty.
If a driver exceeds track limits in the closing laps of the race, and there isn't enough time to assess the pass-through penalty, NASCAR will issue a post-race time penalty of 30 seconds.
Shane van Gisbergen, a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will lead the field to green in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender Tyler Reddick will lineup alongside SVG from the outside of the front row.