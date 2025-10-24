Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Truck Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville
Layne Riggs, who comes into Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway six points below the Playoff cutline, rocketed to the pole position for the Slim Jim 200.
Riggs completed a fast lap time of 19.478 seconds (97.217 mph) around the 0.5260-mile paperclip to secure the top starting spot for the race. This marks the third pole of the season for Riggs, and it's also the third pole of the driver's career, and it comes in his 53rd career start.
Prior to Friday's qualifying session, Riggs also topped the field in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, which cements the fact that he has a very fast No. 34 truck underneath him this weekend.
Riggs, who has been about the only driver that has proven he can go toe-to-toe with championship favorite Corey Heim all season, could erase what has been a subpar Playoffs Round of 8 and move on to the Championship 4 with a win on Friday evening.
On the outside of the front row will be Gio Ruggiero, who scored his first career win a weekend ago at Talladega Superspeedway.
Behind Ruggiero is a minefield of Riggs' fellow Playoff competitors, as the other seven Playoff drivers will make up positions three through nine.
Ty Majeski, who like Riggs, is one of the most skilled short track racers in the country, will start from the third position, and like Riggs, he comes into the race below the cutline. Corey Heim, who has already locked his place in the Championship 4, will start from the fourth position.
Kaden Honeycutt, Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, Grant Enfinger, Daniel Hemric, and Andres Perez de Lara rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for the Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway.
Official starting lineup for Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 24 of 25):
Pos
Truck
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
34
Layne Riggs (P)
19.478
97.217
2
17
Gio Ruggiero #
19.509
97.063
3
98
Ty Majeski (P)
19.512
97.048
4
11
Corey Heim (P)
19.534
96.939
5
52
Kaden Honeycutt (P)
19.625
96.489
6
18
Tyler Ankrum (P)
19.637
96.430
7
71
Rajah Caruth (P)
19.640
96.415
8
9
Grant Enfinger (P)
19.656
96.337
9
19
Daniel Hemric (P)
19.685
96.195
10
44
Andres Perez de Lara #
19.686
96.190
11
99
Ben Rhodes
19.688
96.180
12
15
Tanner Gray
19.697
96.136
13
7
Brenden Queen (i)
19.717
96.039
14
26
Dawson Sutton #
19.727
95.990
15
88
Matt Crafton
19.731
95.971
16
77
Corey LaJoie
19.752
95.869
17
81
Connor Mosack #
19.764
95.811
18
38
Chandler Smith
19.800
95.636
19
91
Jack Wood
19.807
95.603
20
45
Bayley Currey
19.819
95.545
21
1
Brent Crews
19.829
95.496
22
13
Jake Garcia
19.846
95.415
23
42
Matt Mills
19.884
95.232
24
5
Toni Breidinger #
19.907
95.112
25
41
Conner Jones
19.930
95.013
26
56
Timmy Hill
20.024
94.567
27
69
Casey Mears
20.059
94.402
28
76
Spencer Boyd
20.060
94.397
29
84
Patrick Staropoli (i)
20.137
94.036
30
02
Logan Bearden (i)
20.181
93.831
31
90
Justin Carroll
20.545
92.168
32
33
Frankie Muniz #
20.826
90.925
33
22
AJ Waller
21.072
89.863
34
6
Norm Benning
21.318
88.826
35
2
Clayton Green
0.000
0.000
(P) indicates NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points