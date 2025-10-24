Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Truck Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville

Layne Riggs, who comes into Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway six points below the Playoff cutline, rocketed to the pole position for the Slim Jim 200.

Riggs completed a fast lap time of 19.478 seconds (97.217 mph) around the 0.5260-mile paperclip to secure the top starting spot for the race. This marks the third pole of the season for Riggs, and it's also the third pole of the driver's career, and it comes in his 53rd career start.

Prior to Friday's qualifying session, Riggs also topped the field in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, which cements the fact that he has a very fast No. 34 truck underneath him this weekend.

Riggs, who has been about the only driver that has proven he can go toe-to-toe with championship favorite Corey Heim all season, could erase what has been a subpar Playoffs Round of 8 and move on to the Championship 4 with a win on Friday evening.

On the outside of the front row will be Gio Ruggiero, who scored his first career win a weekend ago at Talladega Superspeedway.

Behind Ruggiero is a minefield of Riggs' fellow Playoff competitors, as the other seven Playoff drivers will make up positions three through nine.

Ty Majeski, who like Riggs, is one of the most skilled short track racers in the country, will start from the third position, and like Riggs, he comes into the race below the cutline. Corey Heim, who has already locked his place in the Championship 4, will start from the fourth position.

Kaden Honeycutt, Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, Grant Enfinger, Daniel Hemric, and Andres Perez de Lara rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for the Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Official starting lineup for Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 24 of 25):

Pos

Truck

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

34

Layne Riggs (P)

19.478

97.217

2

17

Gio Ruggiero #

19.509

97.063

3

98

Ty Majeski (P)

19.512

97.048

4

11

Corey Heim (P)

19.534

96.939

5

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

19.625

96.489

6

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

19.637

96.430

7

71

Rajah Caruth (P)

19.640

96.415

8

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

19.656

96.337

9

19

Daniel Hemric (P)

19.685

96.195

10

44

Andres Perez de Lara #

19.686

96.190

11

99

Ben Rhodes

19.688

96.180

12

15

Tanner Gray

19.697

96.136

13

7

Brenden Queen (i)

19.717

96.039

14

26

Dawson Sutton #

19.727

95.990

15

88

Matt Crafton

19.731

95.971

16

77

Corey LaJoie

19.752

95.869

17

81

Connor Mosack #

19.764

95.811

18

38

Chandler Smith

19.800

95.636

19

91

Jack Wood

19.807

95.603

20

45

Bayley Currey

19.819

95.545

21

1

Brent Crews

19.829

95.496

22

13

Jake Garcia

19.846

95.415

23

42

Matt Mills

19.884

95.232

24

5

Toni Breidinger #

19.907

95.112

25

41

Conner Jones

19.930

95.013

26

56

Timmy Hill

20.024

94.567

27

69

Casey Mears

20.059

94.402

28

76

Spencer Boyd

20.060

94.397

29

84

Patrick Staropoli (i)

20.137

94.036

30

02

Logan Bearden (i)

20.181

93.831

31

90

Justin Carroll

20.545

92.168

32

33

Frankie Muniz #

20.826

90.925

33

22

AJ Waller

21.072

89.863

34

6

Norm Benning

21.318

88.826

35

2

Clayton Green

0.000

0.000

(P) indicates NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

