NASCAR Cup Series Preview: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte
The Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs concludes Sunday in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With the NASCAR stars tackling the tricky road course layout and four drivers being eliminated from championship contention, the pressure continues to ramp up.
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Date: October 13
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
NASCAR Playoff Standings
Pos.
No.
Driver
+/-
1
24
William Byron
+74
2
20
Christopher Bell
+57
3
5
Kyle Larson
+52
4
11
Denny Hamlin
+30
5
48
Alex Bowman
+26
6
12
Ryan Blaney
+25
7
45
Tyler Reddick
+14
8
9
Chase Elliott
+13
9
22
Joey Logano
-13
10
99
Daniel Suarez
-20
11
2
Austin Cindric
-29
12
14
Chase Briscoe
-32
New Layout Awaiting Drivers at The ROVAL
While the ROVAL is not a new challenge for NASCAR Cup Series competitors, as it joined the series schedule in 2018. However, there will be some adjustments to the layout for this year's race..
The biggest change is the adjustment to the sixth and seventh turns of the road course layout. With more of a sweeping right-hander for turn six leading into a hairpin turn seven.
That hairpin could potentially create some dramatic moments in Sunday's race, as drivers will be braking from a high rate of speed to negotiate the sharp left-hander. In a moment of desperation on a late-race restart, it could also be the site of a metaphorical Hail Mary pass attempt.
Plenty of Potential Playoff Drama
The ROVAL is once again a cutoff race for the Round of 12, and only one driver is completely safe going into Sunday's event. With the first two races in the round won by non-playoff drivers, no one has punched their ticket to the Round of 8 with a victory. Only William Byron has accrued enough points to guarantee his spot.
Two of the drivers currently below the cutline - Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez - are former NASCAR Cup Series road course winners. Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe are also outside of the top eight in points. However, any of the playoff drivers winning on Sunday could take a pivotal playoff bid and shift the cutline.
Four of the five drivers who have won at the ROVAL are currently above the cutline. Ryan Blaney won the inaugural ROVAL event in 2018. Chase Elliott won the next two races, while Kyle Larson won in 2021 and Christopher Bell won in 2022.
Will We Get Another New Winner?
Following Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.'s win at Talladega Superspeedway in the YellaWood 500, there have now been 18 different winners during the NASCAR Cup Series season. Will the ROVAL produce a 19th winner?
Certainly, the challenges of road course racing rewards a different breed of driver, like one year ago when A.J. Allmendinger won the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Allmendinger and part-time teammate Shane Van Gisbergen are always drivers to watch at the road courses.
There are also drivers like Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell and Martin Truex, Jr. who have enjoyed past success at road courses still looking for a win in 2024. While Busch has never won at the ROVAL, he has finished no worse than fourth in the last three ROVAL events.
Add in the potential for a first-time winner from the younger crop of drivers such as Ty Gibbs, Carson Hocevar or Zane Smith, and there's no telling who we could see in victory lane on Sunday.