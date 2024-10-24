Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Preview: Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead

Zach Evans

Just three races remain for the NASCAR Cup Series season, which continues Sunday with the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
/ Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Straight Talk Wireless 400 Race Info

Date: October 27
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Race Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles
Stages: 80/165/267

NASCAR Playoff Standings

Pos.

No.

Driver

+/-

1

22

Joey Logano*

LOCKED IN

2

20

Christopher Bell

+42

3

5

Kyle Larson

+35

4

24

William Byron

+27

5

11

Denny Hamlin

-27

6

45

Tyler Reddick

-30

7

12

Ryan Blaney

-47

8

9

Chase Elliott

-53

*Locked in to Championship 4 with win during Round of 8

ENTRY LIST: 38 Cars Featured on NASCAR Cup Entry List at Homestead-Miami

Playoff Battles Come Into Focus During Round of 8

Tyler Reddick (45) and Denny Hamlin (11) race for position at Phoenix Raceway in March.
Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick lead the drivers below the cutline in the Round of 8 entering this Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Following Joey Logano's victory in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there's a clear line between those inside the Championship 4 and those needing a win or some very strong showings over the next two races.

Logano will be one of the four drivers competing for the NASCAR Cup Series championship on November 10 at Phoenix Raceway. With a runner-up finish at Las Vegas, Christopher Bell is 42 points above the cutline, followed by the Hendrick Motorsports duo of Kyle Larson and William Byron.

READ MORE: William Byron Continues Post-Season Consistency with Top-Five at Las Vegas

READ MORE: Larson Avoids Disastrous Round of 8 Start; Salvages 11th-Place in Vegas

Despite an eighth-place finish, a lack of stage points during the race puts Denny Hamlin 27 points below the cutline with just two races before the cutoff. Tyler Reddick sits sixth after flipping at Las Vegas, while Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott round out the field.

It may be possible for a driver such as Hamlin or Reddick to accumulate enough finishing and stage points to get back into the top four with very strong showings in the next two races. However, it's far more likely that those below the cutline will be approaching this week at Homestead and next week at Martinsville Speedway as must-win scenarios.

Flirting with The Fence at Homestead-Miami

Kyle Larson (5) races during the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2023.
Speed is often found within inches of the outside wall when racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

For relatively new NASCAR fans tuning into a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the first time, watching the way drivers tackle the 1.5-mile speedway can be jarring.

At tracks with less grip in the racing surface, drivers will work their way higher and higher up the track searching for speed. Homestead-Miami is one of the most extreme in this regard, as the field will frequently race within arm's reach of the outside wall.

NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor Anthony Alfredo explained how this works on X, demonstrating the aerodynamics at play that make running against the outside wall at Homestead so much quicker than taking a shorter route along the inside line.

It's a fine line between gaining that advantage and making contact with the outside wall, but it's a tightrope walk any driver who hopes to win on Sunday will have to cross.

Keeping the Streak Alive

Christopher Bell (20) celebrates in victory lane after winning the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Christopher Bell was the eighth different driver to go to victory lane in the last eight NASCAR Cup Series events at Homestead-Miami Speedway. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The unique challenges of Homestead-Miami Speedway have created unique winners in recent history. There have been eight different winners in the last eight races at Homestead-Miami.

As it turns out, five of those eight drivers are currently part of the Round of 8. Christopher Bell won at Homestead one year ago to put himself in Championship 4. Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Kyle Larson are also recent winners at Homestead.

