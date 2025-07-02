NASCAR Drivers To Take Part in American Cornhole League Charity Game
Four NASCAR drivers will trade in their firesuits and helmets for American Cornhole League bags on Friday, July 4. The American Cornhole League (ACL) will pair the four NASCAR racers with four cornhole pro players in the series' latest "Cornhole For A Cause" event.
Zane Smith, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, and Ross Chastain will be the four NASCAR drivers who will take part in the unique event. The American Cornhole League is honored to have these NASCAR racers step into their domain this week to help showcase some incredible charities.
“We’re thrilled to bring together some of the biggest names in NASCAR with our top cornhole pros for another unforgettable ‘Cornhole For A Cause’ event,” said Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League. “It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase the fun, accessibility, and heart of our sport while giving back to organizations that are making a real impact. Events like this highlight what the ACL is all about - community, competition, and purpose.”
The four NASCAR driver/ACL Pro pairings will compete for a $5,000 check, which will benefit the charities of choice for the NASCAR Cup Series racers. If fans would like to donate to sweeten the charitable contribution, they can send their donations to the American Cornhole League, and the league will disperse the donations and split amongst all four teams.
The event will take place as part of ACL's Signature #6 in Richmond, VA, which serves as the last event of the 2025 ACL Pro Season before the World Championships.
ACL Signature #6 and the "Cornhole For A Cause" matchup featuring the NASCAR drivers will be broadcast live on ESPNU on Friday, July 4. Coverage of the event will span from 8 PM ET to 10 PM ET.
Smith, the driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse, will be paired with ACL Pro Devon Harbaugh and will compete in the event on behalf of City of Refuge in Atlanta. Harbaugh currently ranks 16th in the ACL standings.
Gragson, the driver of the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse, is set to compete alongside ACL Pro Payton Haynes and will cornhole on behalf of the High Fives Foundation. Haynes is currently the 129th-ranked player in the ACL standings.
Cindric, the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse, will play with ACL Pro Tony Smith and will compete on behalf of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA). Smith is the second-place player in the ACL standings heading into Friday's event.
And Chastain, the driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, will compete in a pairing with ACL Pro Justin Stranger and will play on behalf of Protect Your Melon. Stranger is the 121st-ranked player in the ACL standings.
Following the event on Friday, all four drivers will head to Chicago for the third annual NASCAR Cup Series Street Race, which is contested in a street course layout that runs through Grant Park in downtown Chicago. The Grant Park 165 is set for Sunday, July 6, at 2:00 PM ET, and the race will be televised on TNT.