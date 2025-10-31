NASCAR Lands a New Multi-Year Premier Partner Beginning In 2026
Heading into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR has announced the addition of a new Premier partner. Freeway Insurance will join Busch Light, Coca-Cola, and Xfinity in the prestigious four-brand premier sponsorship partner lineup.
The announcement was made on Friday morning inside the media center at Phoenix Raceway in a press confernece featuring Daniel Suarez, and represntatives from Freeway Insurance. GEICO previously held the slot that Freeway Insurance will take over beginning next season.
GEICO departed as Premier Partner at the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Freeway Insurance to the NASCAR family as a Premier Partner and a race entitlement partner at Phoenix Raceway,” saidSteve O’Donnell, President of NASCAR. “This partnership highlights the strong alignment between our two brands — dedication to serving everyday Americans is at the heart of everything we do. Freeway’s commitment further reinforces the strength and growth of NASCAR’s commercial ecosystem as we continue to attract top-tier partners who see the value and excitement of this sport.”
Freeway Insurance, which has been a partner of Daniel Suarez since the 2021 season and was recently announced as the driver's anchor partner as he heads to Spire Motorsports as the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet next year, will take over as the Official Insurance Partner of NASCAR.
Additionally, Freeway Insurance will take over the naming rights of the fall event at Phoenix Raceway next season, and the brand will also become the official sponsorship partner of the 'Choose Rule' ahead of each restart.
“At Freeway Insurance, we’re proud to partner with NASCAR — a sport that embodies the same energy, trust, and drive that define our brand,” said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Freeway Insurance and U.S. Army Veteran.“As someone who has served our country, I take great pride in leading a brand that serves hardworking Americans every day. Trust is the foundation of what we do — whether it’s helping families protect what matters most or supporting a sport that fans trust and love. NASCAR’s fans and our customers share the same values — determination, family, and a love of the open road — and the Freeway Insurance 500 will be a celebration of everything that makes this country great.”
Freeway Insurance will look to further strengthen its brand identity in the United States with its status as the Official Insurance Partner of NASCAR, the sponsor of the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway, and all of the other perks that come along with being an official NASCAR Premier Partner.