NASCAR Live Race Updates: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's event as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the 400-mile race around the 1-mile high-banked concrete oval, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and In-Season Tournament updates.
Pre-Race Updates
No Cars To Rear As Of Now
No cars had issues getting through pre-race inspection at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, which means barring unforeseen circumstances, there will be no cars dropping to the rear of the field prior to the start of Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Pre-Race Info
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be televised on TNT, the fourth of five NASCAR Cup Series races to be covered by the cable television channel this season. The TNT Sports race broadcast will begin at 2:00 PM ET, and the five-race TNT schedule can also be streamed on the HBO Max streaming service.
The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race, is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 400 laps around the 1-mile high-banked concrete oval, which equates to a 400-mile race distance.
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 120. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 250. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 400, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of this event.
Chase Elliott On Pole With Assist From Mother Nature
Chase Elliott will start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway from the pole position after rain washed out Saturday's practice and qualifying sessions at the 1-mile oval.
Elliott had the best metric formula score, which secured him the top starting sput per the NASCAR Rule Book. Chase Briscoe will start from the outside of the front row, making it an all-Chase front row.
Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron made up the remainder of the top-five starters for the 400-mile event.
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
4
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
5
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
7
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
9
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
10
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
Click here for the full starting lineup
In-Season Tournament Matchups
- No. 32 seed Ty Dillon vs No. 12 seed John Hunter Nemechek
- No. 23 seed Tyler Reddick vs No. 6 seed Ty Gibbs