NASCAR Live Race Updates: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's event as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the 400-mile race around the 2.5-mile famed rectangular track, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and In-Season Tournament updates.
Pre-Race Updates
Five Cars To Drop to the Rear Prior to Green Flag
NASCAR has confirmed that five cars will have to drop to the rear of the field prior to the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Denny Hamlin, who was already slated to start last due to a qualifying crash, will drop to the rear after his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team went to a backup car.
Additionally, Michael McDowell (qualified 22nd), John Hunter Nemechek (36th), Zane Smith (27th), and Jesse Love (35th) will all drop to the rear due to unapproved adjustments to their cars following Saturday's qualifying session.
NASCAR Reveals Brickyard 400 Pre-Race Festivities Schedule
- 1:00 PM ET: Drivers Meeting
- 1:25 PM ET: Driver Introductions
- 2:00 PM ET: Invocation
- 2:01 PM ET: National Anthem
- 2:08 PM ET: Command to Start Engines
- 2:20 PM ET: Green Flag
Brickyard 400 Pre-Race Info
The Brickyard 400 will be televised on TNT, the final of five NASCAR Cup Series races to be covered by the cable television channel this season. The TNT Sports race broadcast will begin at 2:00 PM ET, and the race can also be streamed live on the HBO Max streaming service.
The IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race, is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 160 laps around the 2.5-mile rectangular oval, which equates to a 400-mile race distance.
The Brickyard 400 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 50. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 100. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 160, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
Kyle Larson is the defending winner of this event.
Chase Briscoe Looks to Accomplish Childhood Dream From Pole Position in Brickyard 400
Chase Briscoe, who grew up within earshot of the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has always dreamt of capturing a win around the famed oval track. After Saturday's qualifying session, where Briscoe secured his fifth pole position of the season, it looks like he'll have his best shot to date at accomplishing his childhood dream in Sunday's race.
Briscoe turned a 49.136-second (183.165 mph) lap time around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which allowed him to secure the pole position over 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace by a thin margin of 0.013 seconds.
Brickyard 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
19
Chase Briscoe
49.136
--
2
23
Bubba Wallace
49.149
0.013
3
43
Erik Jones
49.248
0.112
4
45
Tyler Reddick
49.267
0.131
5
54
Ty Gibbs
49.330
0.194
6
24
William Byron
49.442
0.306
7
17
Chris Buescher
49.447
0.311
8
77
Carson Hocevar
49.495
0.359
9
16
AJ Allmendinger
49.499
0.363
10
2
Austin Cindric
49.586
0.450
Click here for the complete Brickyard 400 starting lineup.
Qualifying Wreck Dampens Hamlin's Shot at Crown Jewel Sweep
If Denny Hamlin is going to become the fifth driver in NASCAR history to sweep all four NASCAR Cup Series Crown Jewel events (Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400, and Southern 500), by scoring a win in Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, he's going to have a lot of work in front of him following a qualifying crash on Saturday.
Hamlin got tight on the exit of Turn 2, pounded the outside wall, spun to the inside of the track, where he went head-first into the inside SAFER Barrier. As a result of the catastrophic damage, Joe Gibbs Racing had to have all hands on deck in order to prepare a backup car for Hamlin.
Now, Hamlin will start from the 39th and final spot on the grid. The furthest a race winner has ever started in the Brickyard 400 was Jeff Gordon, who started 27th in the 2001 edition of this race.
“I’ll just have to do the best that I can,” Hamlin said. “There’s nothing I can do to change the outcome for tomorrow, just give it the best I can, try to get all the points I can. The stage points will probably be a near impossibility from where we’re starting, we just got to try to get the best finish we can.”
Read More About Hamlin's Qualifying Crash, here.
Ty Gibbs vs Ty Dillon for In-Season Tournament Crown
No. 6 seed Ty Gibbs and No. 32 seed Ty Dillon have survived the gauntlet that was the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, and the two Ty's find themselves squaring off in Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the $1 million in-season tournament prize.
Earlier this week, NASCAR finally announced that the prize will be paid to the winning driver's team, and not directly to the driver, as it was believed would be the case until this week.
Still, Gibbs and Dillon will be up on the wheel attempting to nab their cut of the $1 million.
Gibbs will roll from the fifth starting spot in Sunday's crown jewel event, while Dillon will start from the 26th position. But don't write off Dillon just yet. The Kaulig Racing driver has had a magical march through the tournament bracket despite coming into the whole contest as the 32nd and final seed.