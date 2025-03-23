NASCAR Live Race Updates: Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead
Stage 2 Updates
Lap 126: Daniel Suarez Spins Getting to Pit Road
Running inside the top-five during the green flag pit sequence, Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez made a mistake getting to pit road and spun out at the entrance to pit road.
Suarez was able to get his No. 99 Chevrolet rolling to his pit stall, which kept the race from going under a caution period, but Suarez will certainly lose a lot of ground on track due to the spin.
Denny Hamlin brought his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to pit road from the lead prior to Suarez spinning out.
Lap 118: Short-Pitting Begins
A chunk of the field, beginning with third place Alex Bowman, and fourth-place William Byron, have kicked off the cycle of green flag pit stops on Lap 118, just 30 laps since the green flag was displayed to start Stage 2 of Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Race leader Ryan Blaney pitted a lap later, which handed the top spot in the race to Denny Hamlin.
In Stage 1, Hamlin drove later in the Stage before pitting than the majority of the field in an effort to gain track position on fresher tires at the end of the Stage rather than gaining additional time on fresher tires earlier in the Stage. The strategy game is on in Stage 2.
Lap 95: Ryan Blaney Back in Control of Race
After Carson Hocevar attempted to restart from the race lead by not pitting under the Stage caution, he was quickly disposed of on the restart of the race. Alex Bowman held the top spot for six laps, but Ryan Blaney retook the lead on Lap 95.
As of Lap 107 Blaney holds a 1.681 second lead over Denny Hamlin, who has moved into the second position in the No. 11 Progressive Insurance Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE.
Lap 84: Joey Logano, Josh Berry Collide and Spin on Pit Road
During the caution flag period between the end of Stage 1, and the start of Stage 2, Joey Logano and Josh Berry found misfortune on pit road exit.
As Logano was firing out of his pit box, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson were driving by him in a two-wide battle down pit road. As Logano exited his stall, so too did Josh Berry. This turned a two-wide battle between Larson and Hamlin into a four-wide log-jam on pit road.
With not enough real estate to work with, Berry collided with the side of Larson's car, which sent Berry spinning, into Logano. Contact between those two then sent Logano spinning as well.
After the pit road incident, Logano and Berry have fallen to 33rd and 34th in the running order.
Stage 1 Updates
Lap 80: Ryan Blaney Takes stage 1 Win
Ryan Blaney was able to hold off Alex Bowman for the Stage 1 win in a five-lap shootout to end the opening Stage of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead. With the Stage Win, Blaney will pocket 10 championship points and 1 Playoff Point, which will carry through all rounds of the Playoffs later this year.
Stage 1 Results:
Pos
Car
Driver
Points
Playoff Pts
1
12
Ryan Blaney
10
1
2
48
Alex Bowman
9
-
3
19
Chase Briscoe
8
-
4
5
Kyle Larson
7
-
5
2
Austin Cindric
6
-
6
24
William Byron
5
-
7
16
AJ Allmendinger
4
-
8
21
Josh Berry
3
-
9
4
Noah Gragson
2
-
10
22
Joey Logano
1
-
Lap 76: Back to Green with Five Laps Left in Stage 1
Ryan Blaney won the race off of pit road and led the field back to the green flag in a five-lap dash to end Stage 1. As the race went back to green, Noah Gragson seemingly missed a shift from the third position, which led to him losing a lot of ground.
After dropping like a rock to ninth, Gragson radioed to his team that it wasn't a missed shift, but rather he simply spun the tires on the restart.
Lap 70: Christopher Bell Spins to Bring Out First Caution
The Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway is under caution for the first time in the race after Christopher Bell spun on the frontstretch on Lap 70.
With 10 laps remaining in Stage 1, this could aggressively impact the outcome of the Stage.
Ryan Blaney had a very healthy lead with 10 laps left in the Stage, but the caution will re-rack the field, and everyone will likely hit pit road for fresh tires to end the Stage. Buckle up.
Lap 66: Kyle Larson Passes Tyler Reddick for 10th
Kyle Larson, who began the weekend with aspirations of a weekend sweep of all three NASCAR National Series races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, has moved into the 10th position after a pass of Tyler Reddick.
Larson started the race from the 14th position, and after an early scrape into the outside wall, he has seen his No. 5 Chevrolet come to life. A few laps after getting around Reddick, Larson moved around Bubba Wallace and Josh Berry, and now sits eighth with 10 laps remaining in the race's Opening Stage.
Lap 58: Tyler Reddick Moves into Top-10
With a pass of Austin Cindric on Lap 58, Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, has moved into the 10th position from the 20th starting spot.
While Reddick complained early in the race that his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE was too tight, it looks like the car is starting to come around to him after the first round of pit stops in Sunday's race.
Lap 41: Ryan Blaney Reassumes the Lead After Pit Cycle
Ryan Blaney, who came to pit road a lap after the green flag pit sequence was started, was able to maintain the race lead once the complete green flag pit sequence played out on Lap 41. After the pit cycle, Blaney now leads Alex Bowman, William Byron, Noah Gragson, and Chase Briscoe.
Lap 40: Zane Smith Busted for Speeding on Pit Road
Zane Smith, who led three laps by staying on track during the green flag pitting sequence, reliquished the top spot in the race to pit on Lap 37. However, Smith was busted for speeding on pit road, and had to serve a penalty in his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Smith's strategy of staying on track longer than a bulk of the field was already shaky at best, now, he'll have to make up the time lost due to his speeding penalty.
Lap 33: Green Flag Pit Sequence Begins
Several drivers and teams, including sixth-place William Byron, have chosen to hit pit road early in an effort to gain time on the track with fresh tires as Blaney, Bowman, and Berry have remained on track.
With the Homestead-Miami Speedway track surface being quite abbraisive, this will force the hand of the rest of the field including the race leader Blaney, who comes to pit road on Lap 34.
Lap 25: Ryan Blaney Extends His Lead
At Lap 25 of the Straight Talk Wireless 400, Ryan Blaney has extended his lead to 3.929 seconds over Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, who started the day from the pole position.
Lap 25 Running Order:
Pos
Car
Driver
1
12
Ryan Blaney
2
48
Alex Bowman
3
19
Chase Briscoe
4
21
Josh Berry
5
4
Noah Gragson
6
24
William Byron
7
2
Austin Cindric
8
16
AJ Allmendinger
9
23
Bubba Wallace
10
22
Joey Logano
Lap 14: On The Move: Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick, the defending NASCAR Cup Series race winner at Homestead-Miami Speedway, is on the move early in Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 despite having a car that he has described as. "too tight," on his team radio.
Reddick has moved from the 20th starting spot to 14th on Lap 14.
Lap 9: Lead Change, Ryan Blaney Passes Alex Bowman
Heading into Turn 3 on the sixth lap of Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400, Ryan Blaney threatened to produce the first lead change of the race, as he fired his No. 12 Team Penske Ford to the inside of Alex Bowman's No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
While Bowman was able to hold off Blaney's initial attempt to take the race lead on Lap 6, Blaney was able to pull off the pass for the lead in Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 9. Blaney would be credited as the leader of Lap 9, which would result in the first official lead change of the race.
Green Flag! (3:14 PM ET)
The Green flag has officially been displayed to the NASCAR Cup Series field for Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Alex Bowman led the opening lap from the pole position, and Josh Berry has settled into second position.
Cole Custer nearly spun on the opening lap after contact from Denny Hamlin but was able to wrangle his No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Pre-Race Updates
Engines Fired: Miami Dolphins Linebacker Gives the Command
At the request of Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb, the 37-car NASCAR Cup Series field fired their engines ahead of Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The race is scheduled for 267 laps, which equals 400.5 miles around the 1.5-mile intermediate oval. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 80, Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 165, and barring an Overtime finish, the race will conclude at the end of Lap 267.
Pre-Race Updates: Erik Jones (Unapproved Adjustments) to the Rear
Erik Jones will drop to the rear of the field prior to the start of Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway due to unapproved adjustments stemming from a hole in the floorboard of his No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE.
Jones, who initially qualified 28th for Sunday's race, hit a piece of debris in Saturday's practice session, which caused the damage to the underbody of his race car.
Alex Bowman on the Pole
Alex Bowman, the driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, will start from the pole for the sixth time in his NASCAR Cup Series career in Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Bowman turned a 31.982 second lap time (168.845 mph) in Saturday's qualifying session, which allowed him to narrowly defeat last week's race winner Josh Berry for the pole position. Berry, the driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford was just 0.073 seconds off of the pole-winning pace of Bowman.
Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
1
48
Alex Bowman
2
21
Josh Berry
3
4
Noah Gragson
4
19
Martin Truex Jr.
5
24
William Byron
6
12
Ryan Blaney
7
42
John Hunter Nemechek
8
2
Austin Cindric
9
23
Bubba Wallace
10
16
AJ Allmendinger
Click here for the full starting lineup.