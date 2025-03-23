Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead

Kyle Larson took his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in a spirited battle with Alex Bowman, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, in the closing laps of Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Here are the race results from the sixth race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Laps

1

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

267

2

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

267

3

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

267

4

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

267

5

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

267

6

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

267

7

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

267

8

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

267

9

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

267

10

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

267

11

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

267

12

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

267

13

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

267

14

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

267

15

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

267

16

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

267

17

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

267

18

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

267

19

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

267

20

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

267

21

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

267

22

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

267

23

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

267

24

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

267

25

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

267

26

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

266

27

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

266

28

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

266

29

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

266

30

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

266

31

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

266

32

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

266

33

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

265

34

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

265

35

44

JJ Yeley *

NY Racing Team

263

36

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

207

37

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

184

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

