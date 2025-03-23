Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead
Kyle Larson took his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in a spirited battle with Alex Bowman, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, in the closing laps of Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Here are the race results from the sixth race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Laps
1
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
267
2
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
267
3
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
267
4
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
267
5
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
267
6
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
267
7
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
267
8
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
267
9
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
267
10
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
267
11
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
267
12
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
267
13
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
267
14
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
267
15
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
267
16
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
267
17
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
267
18
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
267
19
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
267
20
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
267
21
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
267
22
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
267
23
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
267
24
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
267
25
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
267
26
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
266
27
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
266
28
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
266
29
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
266
30
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
266
31
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
266
32
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
266
33
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
265
34
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
265
35
44
JJ Yeley *
NY Racing Team
263
36
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
207
37
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
184
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points