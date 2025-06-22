NASCAR Live Race Updates: The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono
Pre-Race Updates
The Great American Getaway 400 Pre-Race Info
The Great American Getaway 400 will be televised on Prime Video, the final NASCAR Cup Series race to be covered by the streaming service this season. The Prime Video pre-race show will begin at 1:00 PM ET, and the official race broadcast will kick off on Prime Video at 2:00 PM ET.
The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race, is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 160 laps around the 2.5-mile triangular oval, which equates to a 400-mile race distance.
The Great American Getaway 400 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 30. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 95. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 160, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of this event, and Denny Hamlin is the all-time winningest driver in Pocono Raceway history as he has seven career victories at the Tricky Triangle.
William Byron Will Not Go to Backup Car After Qualifying Crash
The race weekend at Pocono Raceway got off to a fast start for William Byron, who led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. However, things spiraled out of control, literally and figuratively, in qualifying.
As he was making his timed lap around the 2.5-mile triangle, Byron lost control of his car off of the tunnel turn. Byron's car would scrape the outside wall with the right side, which briefly helped him stabilize his car, but he could not keep it wrangled, and would spin to the inside of the track.
Byron's incident would conclude with a hard shot into the inside wall with the front end of his No. 24 Chevrolet.
While it looked initially like the No. 24 team would have to prepare a backup car for Sunday's race, Rudy Fugle and the rest of the crew concluded that they could repair the primary car, which showed so much speed before the qualifying crash.
Byron clocked in 31st-fastest in the qualifying session, but due to unapproved adjustments for the crash damage, he was going to have to drop to the rear of the field regardless before the start of Sunday's race.
Denny Hamlin Takes Pole in First Race Back Since Birth of Son
After his week off last weekend due to the birth of his third child, son Jameson, Denny Hamlin is back and he's showing no signs of rust. The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota streaked to the pole position for Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway with a lap time of 52.144 seconds (172.599 mph) in Saturday's qualifying session.
Hamlin was able to best Chris Buescher by a margin of 0.083 to collect his 44th career NASCAR Cup Series pole position.
Carson Hocevar, who has been embroiled in multiple controversies in recent weeks, will start from the third position on Sunday.
The Great American Getaway 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
2
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
3
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
4
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
5
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
6
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
7
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
8
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
9
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
10
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
Cody Ware (Crash), Josh Berry (Broken Diffuser), Bubba Wallace (Starter) Unable to Take Qualifying Laps
Prior to Saturday's qualifying session at Pocono Raceway, two drivers and teams encountered problems on track that prevented them from being able to post a lap in qualifying for Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400.
Cody Ware lost control of his No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse on the exit of Turn 3 during Group 1 practice.
Josh Berry was also scratched from qualifying when his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse bottomed out hard on a big bump in the track surface. As Berry's car landed back on the track surface, the diffuser suffered damage, which required repairs in the garage.
Once qualifying began, Bubba Wallace, who was second-fastest in Saturday's practice session, was unable to make it onto the track as his car wouldn't start from the qualifying grid on pit road. According to Wallace's crew chief Charles Denike, the No. 23 Toyota suffered an issue with the starter, which kept the car from turning over.
Brennan Poole also didn't compete in qualifying as the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection three times. As a result, Poole wasn't allowed to participate in qualifying, will have to drop to the rear of the field before the race, and will be required to serve a pass-through penalty after the green flag on Sunday.