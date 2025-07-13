NASCAR Live Race Updates: Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's event as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the 218.9-mile race around the 1.99-mile road course, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and In-Season Tournament updates.
Pre-Race Updates
NASCAR Reveals Timeline of Pre-Race Festivities
- 3:30 PM ET: Invocation
- 3:31 PM ET: National Anthem
- 3:38 PM ET: Command to Start Engines
- 3:50 PM ET: Green Flag
Toyota/Save Mart 350 Pre-Race Info
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be televised on TNT, the third of five NASCAR Cup Series races to be covered by the cable television channel this season. The TNT Sports race broadcast will begin at 3:30 PM ET, and the five-race TNT schedule can also be streamed on the HBO Max streaming service.
The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race, is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 110 laps around the 1.99-mile, 12-turn road course, which equates to a 218.9-mile race distance.
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 25. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 55. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 110, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
Kyle Larson is the defending winner of this event, and polesitter Shane van Gisbergen won last week's Chicago Street Race.
Shane Van Gisbergen Takes Pole Position As He Seeks Second Consecutive Race Win
Shane van Gisbergen continues to showcase the road racing ability, which landed him a full-time ride with Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series this season as he picked up his second-consecutive NASCAR Cup Series pole position as he also embarks on his second straight win in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.
SVG's pole-winning run came on the strength of a 74.594-second (96.040 mph) lap, which slotted him into the top spot by a margin of 0.250 seconds over Chase Briscoe. SVG didn't feel that his car was very good in practice earlier in the day, but had an incredible qualifying lap at the end of the session.
"I'm shaking. That was pretty full-on," Van Gisbergen said after winning the pole. "I'm stoked to have RedBull on the car. Thank you to Trackhouse and Chevy, amazing car. We weren't very good in practice, but new tires fixed it. Hopefully, we can be good for the race. But what a cool day."
Toyota/Save Mart 350 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
74.594
--
2
19
Chase Briscoe
74.844
0.250
3
24
William Byron
75.025
0.431
4
1
Ross Chastain
75.087
0.493
5
16
AJ Allmendinger
75.120
0.526
6
54
Ty Gibbs
75.128
0.534
7
12
Ryan Blaney
75.134
0.540
8
45
Tyler Reddick
75.176
0.582
9
48
Alex Bowman
75.233
0.639
10
20
Christopher Bell
75.243
0.649
Click here for the full Starting Lineup
In-Season Tournament Matchups
Eight drivers remain in the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Tournament as we enter the third of five rounds this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. The opening race of the tournament at EchoPark Speedway wreaked havoc on the top seeds, and more shakeups took place at the Chicago Street Course.
Here are the four two-driver head-to-head matchup pairings set for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, including the starting position for those drivers.
- No. 32 seed Ty Dillon (qualified 26th) vs No. 8 seed Alex Bowman (9th)
- No. 12 seed John Hunter Nemechek (18th) vs No. 20 seed Erik Jones (31st)
- No. 15 seed Ryan Preece (20th) vs No. 23 seed Tyler Reddick (8th)
- No. 6 seed Ty Gibbs (6th) vs No. 14 seed Zane Smith (12th)