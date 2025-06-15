NASCAR Live Race Updates: Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's event as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the 242-mile race around the 2.42-mile road course, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and more.
Pre-Race Updates
Viva Mexico 250 Pre-Race Info
The Viva Mexico 250 will be televised on Prime Video, the fourth of five NASCAR Cup Series races to be covered by the streaming service this season. The Prime Video pre-race show will begin at 2:00 PM ET, and the official race broadcast will kick off on Prime Video at 3:00 PM ET.
The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race is a total of $12,561,250.
The race distance is 100 laps around the 2.42-mile road course, which equates to a 242-mile race distance.
The Viva Mexico 250 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 20. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 45. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 100, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
The top-10 finishers in Stages 1 and 2 will also receive regular-season championship points. The Stage Winners will receive 10 points for the Stage Win, and the point total will decrease by one point for the top-10 finishers in each Stage.
This is the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Shane Van Gisbergen Takes Second Career NASCAR Cup Pole as Rain Shortens Qualifying Session
Shane van Gisbergen will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 after the Rookie of the Year contender secured the pole in Saturday's qualifying session with a 92.776-second (93.904 mph) lap around the 2.42-mile road course.
Rain came with about 17 minutes remaining in the session, which forced an early end to qualifying.
"That's awesome," Van Gisbergen said after learning he had secured the pole position. "What a really cool achievement for us. Great starting spot for tomorrow. Yeah, I'm excited, that's really cool."
SVG was able to top Ryan Preece by a thin margin of 0.064 seconds for the pole position.
Viva Mexico 250 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
3
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
4
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
5
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
7
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
8
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
9
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
10
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
