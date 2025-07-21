NASCAR Power Rankings: Where All 36 Cup Drivers Stand After Dover
- Denny Does Dover: After a stretch of unique racetracks throughout the summer months of the season, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to one of its most difficult tracks: Dover Motor Speedway. With a new tire compound and no practice due to rain on Saturday, veteran driver Denny Hamlin took his fourth win of 2025.
- Left Turn Lugs: It was destined to happen… after a stretch of three road course events in the last five weeks (all of which resulted in wins), Shane van Gisbergen returned to oval racing at Dover, and it didn’t go well, with an early tire issue resulting in a 30th-place finish. The Auckland, New Zealand-native fell nine spots in the rankings, the most of anybody.
Using an average of rankings between Racing America On SI's Toby Christie, Joseph Srigley, and Zach Evans, here's where all 36 full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers stand heading into this weekend's event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
1. Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott led more laps on Sunday than he had all season, but a miscue on pit road led to Elliott dropping some spots, which had him playing catch-up the remainder of the afternoon. Still, he nabbed a sixth-place finish. (Previously: 1st)
2. Denny Hamlin
With all of the unknowns coming into Sunday’s event at Dover Motor Speedway (brand-new tire, green racetrack), it’s not a surprise that Denny Hamlin, one of the most veteran drivers on the circuit, found Victory Lane. His overtime defense netted him a series-leading fourth win of 2025. (Previously: 4th)
3. Ty Gibbs
Few people expected youngster Ty Gibbs to be one of the finalists in NASCAR’s inaugural in-season tournament, but after defeating Tyler Reddick at Dover on Sunday, the No. 54 will face off against Ty Dillon at Indianapolis. In the last six races, Gibbs has an average finish of 8.833, second-best in the series. (Previously: 3rd)
4. Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick won the race off pit road among drivers who took tires following the red flag for rain late in Sunday’s race, but the restarts were not nearly as kind to Reddick. The 12th-place finish, snapping a three-race top-10 finish streak, drops Reddick behind Hamlin for fourth in the regular season standings. (Previously: 2nd)
5. Chase Briscoe
It’s safe to say that Chase Briscoe has found his groove with Joe Gibbs Racing after 21 events driving the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE. That’s back-to-back runner-up finishes for Chase Briscoe, and three top-two finishes in the last five races. Don’t be surprised if the No. 19 returns to Victory Lane soon. (Previously: 6th)
6. Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman keeps flirting with victory lane. Eventually, Victory Lane is going to take him up on the offer. The driver of the No. 48 continues to have the arrow pointing upward with a third-place run at Dover. (Previously: 5th)
7. Chris Buescher
Chris Buescher needed a push to get his car going after the red flag for rain at Lap 386, but it wasn’t indicative of how his day would end. Buescher came home with a ninth-place finish, which bolstered his Playoff hopes. (Previously: 8th)
8. Kyle Larson
While Kyle Larson wasn’t bad on Sunday, for the majority of the race, he was a back-half of the top-10 contender. However, by the time the checkered flag flew, he found himself collecting a fourth-place result. Not a bad way to build some momentum. (Previously: 13th)
9. Christopher Bell
There’s been a bit of a Summer slump for Christopher Bell and the No. 20 team this season, and if you just look at the results, you would think that continued at Dover. An 18th-place finish, though, is a godsend considering the Norman, Oklahoma-native spun twice (and somehow didn’t get hit either time), both times while side-by-side for the lead. (Previously: 9th)
10. Joey Logano
Joey Logano recovered from a speeding penalty to finish 14th at Dover. He had finished ninth in the first stage and was in search of his first pair of back-to-back top 10s since Texas and Kansas. (Previously: 12th)
11. Ryan Blaney
A painful stretch of recent races added more pain to start the weekend for Ryan Blaney, as he started 31st on the qualifying metric after rain on Saturday. That did not stop Blaney from racing his way up to eighth for his first top-10 result since Pocono. (Previously: 15th)
12. Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team are finding their groove, which is evidenced by the fact that an 11th-place finish feels like a letdown. Could Busch be nearing a return to victory lane? (Previously: 14th)
13. Ryan Preece
A top-10 to 15 finish was foiled by late-race contact with Joey Logano, which resulted in Preece pounding the outside wall, leading to a crash for Zane Smith. Still, Preece salvaged a 19th-place run. (Previously: 7th)
14. William Byron
For the first half of the regular season, William Byron was the model of good luck and consistency. Lately, that hasn’t been the case. He was on pace to pull through with a solid run on Sunday until he was swept up in a Lap 395 incident not of his doing. (Previously: 11th)
15. Michael McDowell
Michael McDowell avoided the late-race chaos to finish 13th on Sunday at Dover. The former winner on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway hopes to add another trophy next weekend, this time on the oval. (Previously: 20th)
16. Brad Keselowski
It looked like Brad Keselowski was on his way to a disappointing sub-20th-place finish, but he and crew chief Jeremy Bullins stuck with it, and in the end, they secured yet another top-10 finish. (Previously: 19th)
17. Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace garnered some much-needed breathing room in the playoff bubble battle with a seventh-place finish, including a stage point for finishing 10th in stage two. It was Wallace’s first top-10 since Michigan. (Previously: 25th)
18. Shane van Gisbergen
Welcome back to reality, Shane van Gisbergen. The Trackhouse Racing driver returned to a difficult oval in Dover Motor Speedway, and despite a sixth-place start (due to the metric), his afternoon fell by the wayside pretty quickly with a flat tire in the first 10 laps of the race. The No. 88 came home in 30th, multiple laps down. (Previously: 10th)
19. Ty Dillon
A free pass on the final caution of the day secured Ty Dillon a 20th-place finish and, more importantly, a shot at $1 million next week at Indianapolis. There, he will battle with Ty Gibbs for the championship in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. (Previously: 22nd)
20. Ross Chastain
Usually a great track for Ross Chastain, Dover Motor Speedway wasn’t kind to the Moose Fraternity machine on Sunday, with a so-so run and eventually contact with the Turn 2 wall that ended his afternoon, and brought out a late-race caution. (Previously: 16th)
21. John Hunter Nemechek
He narrowly missed out on a top-20 finish, and John Hunter Nemechek narrowly missed out on a chance to compete for $1 million in the Brickyard 400. Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. (Previously: 21st)
22. AJ Allmendinger
At one point, AJ Allmendinger was running in the top 10. However, he fell out of the race after 221 laps with suspension issues, finishing last in the 37-car field. (Previously: 17th)
23. Austin Cindric
Like Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric hoped to turn some fortunes around at Dover. It wasn’t a top-10 result like Blaney at Dover, but a 16th-place finish does help stop the bleeding. (Previously: 27th)
24. Erik Jones
Yowsers, Erik Jones has lost all of the momentum that had been gained from a multi-week great finishing streak prior to road course season. A 27th-place finish at Dover did not move them in the right direction. (Previously: 18th)
25. Justin Haley
Justin Haley had to grind out a lead-lap finish on Sunday with a couple of free passes, taking away a 17th-place finish at Dover. The No. 7 team has quietly been improving its finishing results in recent weeks and hopes to carry that momentum through the second half of the season. (Previously: 26th)
26. Zane Smith
Zane Smith was the second Front Row Motorsports driver looking to record a solid afternoon at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. However, like his teammate Noah Gragson, a wreck in NASCAR Overtime damaged the No. 38 Ford Mustang, leaving him to limp home in 22nd. (Previously: 23rd)
27. Josh Berry
Coming off a 13th-place finish at Sonoma, Dover was not as kind to Josh Berry. The Tennessee driver finished 28th, three laps down, and will hope for better fortunes at Indianapolis. (Previously: 24th)
28. Austin Dillon
One of the better runs for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 RCR Racing team in quite some time, as Dillon ran near the front due to strategy at one point, and closed it out with a 15th-place finish. (Previously: 29th)
29. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
HYAK Motorsports is seeing a glimpse of returning to form after a 23rd-place finish at Dover Motor Speedway. However, at this point, to make the postseason, it’s going to take a spectacular victory in one of the last five races of the regular season. (Previously: 31st)
30. Daniel Suarez
Daniel Suarez and the No. 99 team have disappeared from the face of the earth lately, scoring another disappointing finish at Dover Motor Speedway. Suarez, without any major issues, finished 26th, three laps behind race-winner Denny Hamlin. (Previously: 28th)
31. Riley Herbst
Riley Herbst takes home a 24th-place finish at Dover, finishing two laps down. He’ll now head to Indianapolis, where he won in a dramatic finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series one year ago. (Previously: 33rd)
32. Carson Hocevar
Carson Hocevar led during the first half of the race, but then things started going downhill, including a pit penalty and a brush with the wall before falling out of the race after 302 laps. That gives the Michigan driver three straight finishes outside the top 30, a streak he hopes to end at Indianapolis. (Previously: 30th)
33. Cole Custer
The good news: Sunday was a quiet day for Cole Custer. The bad news: This particular quiet day resulted in a dismal 29th-place finish, four laps off the pace. Haas Factory Team struggled, much like their RFK Racing alliance mates, but the finish for the No. 41 was much worse. (Previously: 32nd)
34. Todd Gilliland
Todd Gilliland mustered a top-25 out of an afternoon that he wasn’t necessarily looking forward to. It wasn’t pretty, though, as Gilliland ran outside the top-30 for much of the early portion of the race, after unloading way off the pace. (Previously: 35th)
35. Noah Gragson
Noah Gragson needed a good run this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, and was destined to have one, until a wreck took the No. 4 MillerTech Ford Mustang Dark Horse out while running inside the top-15 in NASCAR Overtime. The scorecard shows a difficult 32nd, another poor result. (Previously: 36th)
36. Cody Ware
Cody Ware had a rough outing in the No. 51 Ford, which resulted in a 36th-place finish in Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. (Previously: 34th)