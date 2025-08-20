NASCAR Reveals 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
After several months of anticipation and rumors swirling around the industry, NASCAR officially unveiled the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedules on Wednesday, (August 20).
The NASCAR Cup Series schedule will once again feature 36 points-paying events in 2026, like it has since the most-recent increase at the start of the 2001 season. In addition to those championship contributing races, there will also be a pair of exhibition races.
As previously announced in July, the NASCAR Clash will be kicking off the season at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1. The historic racetrack returned to the schedule of NASCAR’s National Series in 2025, with a wildly successful pre-season event.
The first points-paying event of the year remains the DAYTONA 500, on Sunday, February 15.
Darlington Raceway will see the first significant date change on the schedule for next year, moving from the first weekend in April to the tail-end of March, with the event set to take place on Sunday, March 22.
For the second straight year, the NASCAR Cup Series will not compete on Easter Weekend.
Kansas Speedway jumps from Race No. 12 on the schedule (the second weekend in May) to the middle of April. The 1.5-mile racetrack will host its first of two races on April 19.
Quite possibly the biggest move, in terms of a date shift, on next year’s schedule is a jump for Watkins Glen International from the middle of August to Mother’s Day Weekend in May, to spread out some of the road course races, and not have them all be clumped together in the Summer.
The NASCAR All-Star Race is also a major talking point when it comes to the 2026 schedule, with North Wilkesboro receiving a points-paying event in the middle of July (July 19), while Dover Motor Speedway becomes the host of the mid-season exhibition event (May 17).
San Diego’s Street Race at Naval Base Coronado, as previously announced, will take place on Father’s Day Weekend (June 21), with Sonoma Raceway moving to the weekend directly afterwards, creating a mini “West Coast Swing” of sorts.
Chicagoland Speedway is back in business when it comes to NASCAR’s National Series, taking over the Chicago Street Course date on the Fourth of July Weekend. Atlanta Motor Speedway gets pushed back two weeks to follow what is destined to be an exciting start to July for TNT Sports, with North Wilkesboro to follow.
Iowa Speedway, despite rumors suggesting the 0.875-mile racetrack might be in trouble, returns to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2026, just one week later on August 9.
New Hampshire is removed from the postseason, in favor of the finale being at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a fan-favorite move that will end the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign with a bang. Phoenix Raceway, the track that has hosted the finale for the last half-decade, will be moved ahead to the first race in the Round of 8, on October 18.
2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule:
Race #
Date
Venue
TV
Time
--
Sunday, Feb. 1
Bowman Gray Stadium
FOX / FS1
TBD
1
Sunday, Feb. 15
Daytona International Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
2
Sunday, Feb. 22
EchoPark Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
3
Sunday, Mar. 1
Circuit of The Americas (COTA)
FOX / FS1
TBD
4
Sunday, Mar. 8
Phoenix Raceway
FOX / FS1
TBD
5
Sunday, Mar. 15
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
6
Sunday, Mar. 22
Darlington Raceway
FOX / FS1
TBD
7
Sunday, Mar. 29
Martinsville Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
8
Sunday, Apr. 12
Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
9
Sunday, Apr. 19
Kanas Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
10
Sunday, Apr. 26
Talladega Superspeedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
11
Sunday, May 3
Texas Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
12
Sunday, May 10
Watkins Glen International
FOX / FS1
TBD
--
Sunday, May 17
Dover Motor Speedway
FOX / FS1
TBD
13
Sunday, May 24
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Prime Video
TBD
14
Sunday, May 31
Nashville Superspeedway
Prime Video
TBD
15
Sunday, Jun. 7
Michigan International Speedway
Prime Video
TBD
16
Sunday, Jun. 14
Pocono Raceway
Prime Video
TBD
17
Sunday, Jun. 21
San Diego Street Race
Prime Video
TBD
18
Sunday, Jun. 28
Sonoma Raceway
TNT Sports
TBD
19
Sunday, Jul. 5
Chicagoland Speedway
TNT Sports
TBD
20
Sunday, Jul. 12
EchoPark Speedway
TNT Sports
TBD
21
Sunday, Jul. 19
North Wilkesboro Speedway
TNT Sports
TBD
22
Sunday, Jul. 26
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
TNT Sports
TBD
23
Sunday, Aug. 9
Iowa Speedway
NBC / USA
TBD
24
Saturday, Aug. 15
Richmond Raceway
NBC / USA
TBD
25
Sunday, Aug. 23
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBC / USA
TBD
26
Saturday, Aug. 29
Daytona International Speedway
NBC / USA
TBD
27
Sunday, Sept. 6
Darlington Raceway
NBC / USA
TBD
28
Sunday, Sept. 13
World Wide Technology Raceway
NBC / USA
TBD
29
Saturday, Sept. 19
Bristol Motor Speedway
NBC / USA
TBD
30
Sunday, Sept. 27
Kansas Speedway
NBC / USA
TBD
31
Sunday, Oct. 4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NBC / USA
TBD
32
Sunday, Oct. 11
Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
NBC / USA
TBD
33
Sunday, Oct. 18
Phoenix Raceway
NBC / USA
TBD
34
Sunday, Oct. 25
Talladega Superspeedway
NBC / USA
TBD
35
Sunday, Nov. 1
Martinsville Speedway
NBC / USA
TBD
36
Sunday, Nov. 8
Homestead-Miami Speedway
NBC / USA
TBD