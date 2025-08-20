Racing America Logo

NASCAR Reveals 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Joseph Srigley

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

After several months of anticipation and rumors swirling around the industry, NASCAR officially unveiled the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedules on Wednesday, (August 20).

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule will once again feature 36 points-paying events in 2026, like it has since the most-recent increase at the start of the 2001 season. In addition to those championship contributing races, there will also be a pair of exhibition races.

As previously announced in July, the NASCAR Clash will be kicking off the season at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1. The historic racetrack returned to the schedule of NASCAR’s National Series in 2025, with a wildly successful pre-season event.

The first points-paying event of the year remains the DAYTONA 500, on Sunday, February 15.

Darlington Raceway will see the first significant date change on the schedule for next year, moving from the first weekend in April to the tail-end of March, with the event set to take place on Sunday, March 22.

For the second straight year, the NASCAR Cup Series will not compete on Easter Weekend.

Kansas Speedway jumps from Race No. 12 on the schedule (the second weekend in May) to the middle of April. The 1.5-mile racetrack will host its first of two races on April 19.

Quite possibly the biggest move, in terms of a date shift, on next year’s schedule is a jump for Watkins Glen International from the middle of August to Mother’s Day Weekend in May, to spread out some of the road course races, and not have them all be clumped together in the Summer.

The NASCAR All-Star Race is also a major talking point when it comes to the 2026 schedule, with North Wilkesboro receiving a points-paying event in the middle of July (July 19), while Dover Motor Speedway becomes the host of the mid-season exhibition event (May 17).

San Diego’s Street Race at Naval Base Coronado, as previously announced, will take place on Father’s Day Weekend (June 21), with Sonoma Raceway moving to the weekend directly afterwards, creating a mini “West Coast Swing” of sorts.

Chicagoland Speedway is back in business when it comes to NASCAR’s National Series, taking over the Chicago Street Course date on the Fourth of July Weekend. Atlanta Motor Speedway gets pushed back two weeks to follow what is destined to be an exciting start to July for TNT Sports, with North Wilkesboro to follow.

Iowa Speedway, despite rumors suggesting the 0.875-mile racetrack might be in trouble, returns to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2026, just one week later on August 9.

New Hampshire is removed from the postseason, in favor of the finale being at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a fan-favorite move that will end the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign with a bang. Phoenix Raceway, the track that has hosted the finale for the last half-decade, will be moved ahead to the first race in the Round of 8, on October 18.

2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule:

Race #

Date

Venue

TV

Time

--

Sunday, Feb. 1

Bowman Gray Stadium

FOX / FS1

TBD

1

Sunday, Feb. 15

Daytona International Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

2

Sunday, Feb. 22

EchoPark Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

3

Sunday, Mar. 1

Circuit of The Americas (COTA)

FOX / FS1

TBD

4

Sunday, Mar. 8

Phoenix Raceway

FOX / FS1

TBD

5

Sunday, Mar. 15

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

6

Sunday, Mar. 22

Darlington Raceway

FOX / FS1

TBD

7

Sunday, Mar. 29

Martinsville Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

8

Sunday, Apr. 12

Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

9

Sunday, Apr. 19

Kanas Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

10

Sunday, Apr. 26

Talladega Superspeedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

11

Sunday, May 3

Texas Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

12

Sunday, May 10

Watkins Glen International

FOX / FS1

TBD

--

Sunday, May 17

Dover Motor Speedway

FOX / FS1

TBD

13

Sunday, May 24

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Prime Video

TBD

14

Sunday, May 31

Nashville Superspeedway

Prime Video

TBD

15

Sunday, Jun. 7

Michigan International Speedway

Prime Video

TBD

16

Sunday, Jun. 14

Pocono Raceway

Prime Video

TBD

17

Sunday, Jun. 21

San Diego Street Race

Prime Video

TBD

18

Sunday, Jun. 28

Sonoma Raceway

TNT Sports

TBD

19

Sunday, Jul. 5

Chicagoland Speedway

TNT Sports

TBD

20

Sunday, Jul. 12

EchoPark Speedway

TNT Sports

TBD

21

Sunday, Jul. 19

North Wilkesboro Speedway

TNT Sports

TBD

22

Sunday, Jul. 26

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

TNT Sports

TBD

23

Sunday, Aug. 9

Iowa Speedway

NBC / USA

TBD

24

Saturday, Aug. 15

Richmond Raceway

NBC / USA

TBD

25

Sunday, Aug. 23

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NBC / USA

TBD

26

Saturday, Aug. 29

Daytona International Speedway

NBC / USA

TBD

27

Sunday, Sept. 6

Darlington Raceway

NBC / USA

TBD

28

Sunday, Sept. 13

World Wide Technology Raceway

NBC / USA

TBD

29

Saturday, Sept. 19

Bristol Motor Speedway

NBC / USA

TBD

30

Sunday, Sept. 27

Kansas Speedway

NBC / USA

TBD

31

Sunday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NBC / USA

TBD

32

Sunday, Oct. 11

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

NBC / USA

TBD

33

Sunday, Oct. 18

Phoenix Raceway

NBC / USA

TBD

34

Sunday, Oct. 25

Talladega Superspeedway

NBC / USA

TBD

35

Sunday, Nov. 1

Martinsville Speedway

NBC / USA

TBD

36

Sunday, Nov. 8

Homestead-Miami Speedway

NBC / USA

TBD

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/News