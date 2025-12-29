NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin's Father Dead, Mother In Hospital After Fire

On Monday evening, the Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services Department issued a news release confirming the death of Dennis Hamlin, the father of NASCAR Cup Series star driver Denny Hamlin. According to the release, Dennis Hamlin succumbed to injuries sustained in a fire in his home on the evening of Sunday, December 28.

The Gaston County EMS also confirmed that Mary Lou Hamlin, Denny Hamlin's mother, was the second victim of the fire at the home. Mary Lou, who was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, NC, remains there, where she is undergoing medical treatment for injuries that have been classified as "life-threatening".

The Gaston County Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Due to the extent of the fire and resulting structural collapse, Gaston County EMS explained that the cause of the fire remains undetermined as of Monday evening.

On Sunday evening, Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department Chief David Toomey confirmed to WCNC that Hamlin's parents, Dennis Hamlin and Mary Lou Hamlin, were residents at the house, and that the fire resulted in a complete loss of the house.

Won One Real Estate, a company operated by Denny Hamlin, is listed as the owner of the home per public records.

Toomey estimated to The Athletic that 40% to 45% of the home was already burning by the time fire crews arrived on Sunday evening.

"They had some really expensive cars in the garage and some racing memorabilia and stuff, so all that was saved," Toomey told the Athletic. "We were able to save all that and get it out so it wasn't damaged."

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 champion and 60-time race winning driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, has yet to comment publicly on the fire of his parents' house. Hamlin, who has yet to collect a NASCAR Cup Series championship, finished runner-up in the 2025 championship battle in heartbreaking fashion.

Hamlin had dominated and was leading in the closing laps of the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway when a caution with three laps remaining sent the race into Overtime. Kyle Larson would gain the lead on a strategic pit call, and Hamlin would fall short of winning his elusive first title.

In addition to his driving duties with Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin co-owns the 23XI Racing team with NBA legend Michael Jordan and Curtis Polk. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports settled an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR earlier this month after a nine-day trial in a Charlotte federal courthouse.

Note: This is a developing story, and will receive updates as information becomes available.

