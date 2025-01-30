National Debt Relief Sponsoring Denny Hamlin in Daytona 500, Three Other Races
Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team will have a new primary sponsorship partner plastered on the team's Toyota Camry XSE in this year's Daytona 500, which is set for Sunday, February 16. National Debt Relief will sponsor Hamlin in The Great American Race, as well as three other events during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
National Debt Relief will also serve as Hamlin's primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series events at Circuit of the Americas (March 2), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25), and Talladega Superspeedway (October 19).
Hamlin, who leaned on his family on his path through the racing ladder, says he relates to the services provided by National Debt Relief.
“National Debt Relief is going to be a great asset to our team,” said Hamlin. “Growing up, my parents did everything possible to further my racing career, and that was obviously not easy financially. So, I understand the reality that so many people are facing and the uncertainty that financial hardship can bring. I’m excited about this partnership and the opportunity we have to promote National Debt Relief’s services that allow people to get out of debt and get their life back on track.”
National Debt Relief, which has helped more than 550,000 people resolve their debt since 2009, has been an official partner of NASCAR since last August. This will mark the first time the company has served as a primary sponsor for a NASCAR race team.
“We are excited to expand our investment in the sport of NASCAR through this partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin,” said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. “As household debt continues to be at record levels in the United States, consumers need to be aware of and have access to trusted debt relief solutions to help them get out from under overwhelming debt. As fans watch Denny race to the finish at the DAYTONA 500, we want them to know National Debt Relief could help them drive out of debt.”
Being aligned with a company that has helped so many Americans climb out of debt is a great honor for the Joe Gibbs Racing team.
“Personal finances are something so many of us can struggle with at different times in our lives,” said Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of Joe Gibbs Racing. “National Debt Relief has been a great resource to so many people and we are proud to partner with them to help people who need support getting out of debt.”
The addition of National Debt Relief as a primary sponsorship partner comes on the heels of Joe Gibbs Racing announcing the addition of King's Hawaiian as a four-race primary sponsorship partner of Hamlin and the No. 11 team last week.
Hamlin, 44, heads into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with 54 career victories. The Virginia native, who will have a new crew chief (Chris Gayle) this season, is still in search of his first career NASCAR Cup Series championship.