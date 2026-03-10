NOS Energy Drink Continues Relationship with Stenhouse, HYAK

NOS Energy Drink is set to continue its long-standing relationship with veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver and DAYTONA 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. in 2026, the brand confirmed in a press release on Tuesday.

The iconic energy drink will serve as a primary sponsor of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, fielded by HYAK Motorsports, in multiple events at NASCAR's top-level, beginning this weekend with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NOS will also appear on the entry at Bristol Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, and other tracks to be confirmed at a later date.

Let’s get after it!



We’re excited to announce a continued multi-race sponsorship with NOS Energy for the 2026 season! NOS Energy will sponsor the No. 47 team at Las Vegas this weekend and more!@StenhouseJr pic.twitter.com/uDhxzRQLj0 — Hyak Motorsports (@HYAKMotorsports) March 10, 2026

“Ricky Stenhouse Jr. embodies everything NOS Energy stands for: speed, precision, and the relentless drive to win,” said Lauren Albano, GM at NOS Energy. “Renewing our partnership with Ricky and the No. 47 team keeps us in the fast lane with one of NASCAR’s most determined competitors. Together, we’re ready to GET AFTER IT this season.”

Stenhouse, a native of Olive Branch, Mississippi, has been partnered with NOS Energy Drink since his days competing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR's second-tier division in which he is a two-time champion. The globally-recognized brand was a sponsor of the Roush Fenway Racing entry that went on to win the 2012 championship, and in the 14 years since, the partnership has remained intact through multiple facets.

“I’m really excited to have NOS Energy back with us for the 2026 season,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “NOS has always brought a ton of energy to our program, and it’s a brand that fits the personality of our team and our fans. The paint scheme always stands out on track, and it’s something we’re proud to represent every time we unload. Having their continued support means a lot, and it motivates all of us at Hyak Motorsports to go out there, run up front, and give them strong results throughout the season.”

The 38-year-old driver has recorded 476 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout his career, which began in 2013 as a Roush Fenway Racing development driver. In 14 full seasons at NASCAR's top-level, Stenhouse has only competed for two organizations -- Roush Fenway Racing (2013 to 2019) and HYAK Motorsports (2020 to present).

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with NOS Energy,” said Gordon Smith, owner of Hyak Motorsports. “NOS is a brand that fits our team, and we’re looking forward to the 2026 season.”

The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, March 15 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX Sports 1, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.