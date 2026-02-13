DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- On Wednesday evening, Kyle Busch scored the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, as he topped Chase Briscoe for his first-career Daytona 500 pole.

Fast forward to Thursday night, and at the conclusion of the pair of America 250 Duel qualifier races, which were won by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, we now know which drivers will compete in the Great American Race, and what starting spots they will all begin the 500-mile chess match, which will be fought at 200 miles-per-hour.

By winning the Duels, Logano and Elliott will slot into the starting lineup behind the front row starters, Busch and Briscoe.

Anthony Alfredo initially made the Daytona 500 field with an 18th-place finish in Duel 2, but after his No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet failed post-race inspection, his finish was disallowed. BJ McLeod will race in the Daytona 500 instead.

Official Starting Lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

Pos Car Driver Team Manufacturer 1 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 4 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 6 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 10 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 12 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 14 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 15 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 66* Casey Mears Garage 66 Ford 18 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 20 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 24 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 25 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 27 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 28 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 29 67* Corey Heim (i) 23XI Racing Toyota 30 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 84* Jimmie Johnson (OEP) LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 32 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 34 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 35 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 37 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 38 78* BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 39 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 40 40* Justin Allgaier (i) JR Motorsports Chevrolet 41 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford

* denotes "Open" entry

# denotes Rookie of the Year contender

(i) denotes a driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

(OEP) denotes Open Exemption Provisional

Failed to qualify: No. 36 Chandler Smith, No. 44 JJ Yeley, No. 62 Anthony Alfredo, and No. 99 Corey LaJoie.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, and will be televised on FOX. Television coverage of the event is set to begin at 2:30 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the race.

