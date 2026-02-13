Racing America Logo

Official Starting Lineup For the 2026 Daytona 500

The starting lineup is set for the 2026 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Here is the full 41-car starting field.
After Thursday night's America 250 Duels at Daytona, the starting lineup is officially set for Sunday's Daytona 500.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- On Wednesday evening, Kyle Busch scored the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, as he topped Chase Briscoe for his first-career Daytona 500 pole.

Fast forward to Thursday night, and at the conclusion of the pair of America 250 Duel qualifier races, which were won by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, we now know which drivers will compete in the Great American Race, and what starting spots they will all begin the 500-mile chess match, which will be fought at 200 miles-per-hour.

By winning the Duels, Logano and Elliott will slot into the starting lineup behind the front row starters, Busch and Briscoe.

Anthony Alfredo initially made the Daytona 500 field with an 18th-place finish in Duel 2, but after his No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet failed post-race inspection, his finish was disallowed. BJ McLeod will race in the Daytona 500 instead.

Official Starting Lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

2

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

4

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

5

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

6

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

7

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

8

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

9

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

10

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

11

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

12

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

13

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

14

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

15

7

Daniel Suarez

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

16

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

Chevrolet

17

66*

Casey Mears

Garage 66

Ford

18

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

19

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

20

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

22

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

23

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Chevrolet

24

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

25

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

26

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

27

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

28

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Toyota

29

67*

Corey Heim (i)

23XI Racing

Toyota

30

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

31

84*

Jimmie Johnson (OEP)

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

32

88

Connor Zilisch #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

33

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

34

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

35

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

36

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

37

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

38

78*

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Chevrolet

39

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

40

40*

Justin Allgaier (i)

JR Motorsports

Chevrolet

41

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

* denotes "Open" entry
# denotes Rookie of the Year contender
(i) denotes a driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points
(OEP) denotes Open Exemption Provisional

Failed to qualify: No. 36 Chandler Smith, No. 44 JJ Yeley, No. 62 Anthony Alfredo, and No. 99 Corey LaJoie.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, and will be televised on FOX. Television coverage of the event is set to begin at 2:30 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the race.

