DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- On Wednesday evening, Kyle Busch scored the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, as he topped Chase Briscoe for his first-career Daytona 500 pole.
Fast forward to Thursday night, and at the conclusion of the pair of America 250 Duel qualifier races, which were won by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, we now know which drivers will compete in the Great American Race, and what starting spots they will all begin the 500-mile chess match, which will be fought at 200 miles-per-hour.
By winning the Duels, Logano and Elliott will slot into the starting lineup behind the front row starters, Busch and Briscoe.
Anthony Alfredo initially made the Daytona 500 field with an 18th-place finish in Duel 2, but after his No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet failed post-race inspection, his finish was disallowed. BJ McLeod will race in the Daytona 500 instead.
Official Starting Lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
2
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
4
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
5
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
6
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
7
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
8
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
9
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
10
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
11
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
12
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
13
97
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
14
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
15
7
Daniel Suarez
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
16
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
Chevrolet
17
66*
Casey Mears
Garage 66
Ford
18
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
19
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
20
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
22
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
23
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Chevrolet
24
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
25
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
26
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
27
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
28
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
Toyota
29
67*
Corey Heim (i)
23XI Racing
Toyota
30
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
31
84*
Jimmie Johnson (OEP)
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
32
88
Connor Zilisch #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
33
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
34
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
35
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
36
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
37
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
38
78*
BJ McLeod
Live Fast Motorsports
Chevrolet
39
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
40
40*
Justin Allgaier (i)
JR Motorsports
Chevrolet
41
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
* denotes "Open" entry
# denotes Rookie of the Year contender
(i) denotes a driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points
(OEP) denotes Open Exemption Provisional
Failed to qualify: No. 36 Chandler Smith, No. 44 JJ Yeley, No. 62 Anthony Alfredo, and No. 99 Corey LaJoie.
The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, and will be televised on FOX. Television coverage of the event is set to begin at 2:30 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the race.
