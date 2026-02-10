Pala Casino to Sponsor Tyler Reddick at San Diego, Sonoma

Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort will serve as a 'Supporting Partner' for the highly-anticipated NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, which will see NASCAR's National Series compete on Naval Base Coronado on Father's Day Weekend.

In addition to the partnership for the one-of-a-kind event, Pala Casino will also be joining 23XI Racing as an Official Partner, working with Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing and the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for the inaugural event in San Diego.

As one of the weekend's founding partners, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort will play an important role in the fan experience throughout the weekend, supporting marquee events, hospitality activations, and community-focused initiatives that highlight San Diego's unique culture and energy. It was also be the Official Spa Golf Resort of the race weekend, with signage throughout Turns 11 and 12 of the 3.4-mile course.

"Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is an exceptional partner whose commitment to excellence, hospitality, and the military resonates perfectly with what we're building in San Diego," said Amy Lupo, President of NASCAR San Diego. "As a Founding Partner, Pala's support helps elevate the NASCAR San Diego Weekend into a must-attend destination event for fans, teams, and the entire region."

As NASCAR heads to California this season, once in San Diego and again the following weekend at Sonoma Raceway, Pala Casino will be present on the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, driven by Tyler Reddick. The brand will also be having a DAYTONA 500 watch party on Sunday at Nicky Rottens, located near Naval Base Coronado, the site for the inaugural street race.

“NASCAR’s passion, innovation, and loyal fan base align seamlessly with our brand,” said Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort. “There is an obvious halo effect that we all enjoy: NASCAR, the Navy, 23XI, and Pala Casino. The sponsorship also includes Pala-branding and paint scheme on the No. 45 car driven by Tyler Reddick.”

Pala Casino will be helping to support the watch party, as well as other community events, in the lead-up to the event. Fans will also be able to watch the DAYTONA 500 at Luis Rey's Sports Bar at Pala Casino with a special race day menu.

“I always look forward to the challenges presented at a road or street course, so I can’t wait for the San Diego race,” said Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE. “I’m proud to be partnering with Pala Casino for what should be two exciting races in San Diego and Sonoma, and I appreciate their support for 23XI and me, and NASCAR as a whole.”

The NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril begins with Navy Community Day on Friday, June 19, with plans to honor the military forthcoming. Friday access will be open exclusively to members of the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Coronado and a limited number of Coronado residents and culminate with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event. Ticket holders from the general public will be welcome aboard June 20-21.

