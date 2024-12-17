Parker Kligerman Running Rolex 24 with Forte Racing, Big Machine Racing
After confirming in September that he would no longer pursue full-time opportunities in NASCAR's National Series, Parker Kligerman is already exploring other avenues, and checking off a major item on his motorsports bucket list.
The 34-year-old driver will compete in the season opener for the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Challenge, the 2025 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, which will take place on January 25 and 26 at Daytona International Speedway.
Kligerman will be part of the four-driver roster getting behind the wheel of the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, a partnership effort between Forte Racing and Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Racing. Misha Goikhberg will be part of the lineup, with the two remaining spots not yet confirmed.
“I’ve often talked about how much Scott and I love all forms of motorsports,” says Parker Kligerman. “Over the past few years driving for Big Machine, it’s been amazing getting to know him and sharing that passion. When we realized my full-time driving career was coming to an end, we started wondering what cool motorsports adventures we could tackle together. At the top of that list was the Rolex 24."
The Connecticut-native has spent the last two seasons competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Big Machine Racing, driving the No. 48 Chevrolet. In those 66 starts, Kligerman collected 13 top-fives and 33 top-10s.
"I’ve dreamed of competing in this race my whole life, and I can’t thank Scott and Big Machine Spiked Coolers enough for making this happen. Forte Racing is a top-tier organization that’s always at the front in IMSA competition. I’m excited to get up to speed in the coming weeks and do my part to help us race for the win—and, of course, a Rolex."
Kligerman will tackle the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in January at Daytona International Speedway, with coverage of the event being on the NBC family of networks (NBC, USA, and Peacock).