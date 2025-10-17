Playoff Drama Ignites for Layne Riggs Following Talladega Inspection
It'll be a rough start to the race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff contender Layne Riggs. The driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 will not be permitted to attempt a qualifying lap ahead of Friday afternoon's Love's RV Stop 225, the second of three races in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs.
While Riggs' truck passed pre-race inspection on its initial attempt through the inspection bay, NASCAR Officials caught the No. 34 team making an illegal adjustment to the truck following the truck passing inspection.
As a result, Riggs will start last in the 36-truck field on Friday afternoon after NASCAR deemed the No. 34 truck ineligible to compete in qualifying.
The issues will compound for Riggs and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, the Round of 8 elimination race, as the qualifying results from this weekend's event at Talladega Superspeedway sets the pit stall selection order for next week's event at the 0.526-mile short track.
Riggs, who was considered the second most likely to capture the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship heading into the Round of 8 of the Playoffs, saw his Round get off to a rough beginning at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Riggs encountered an incident with fellow championship contender Grant Enfinger on the opening lap of the event at the Charlotte Roval, which left Riggs enraged at the end of the day. The driver then had mechanical issues in the final laps, which sent him to a subpar 21st-place result. Now, Riggs enters Friday afternoon's race one point below the Playoff cutline.
Will Riggs be able to rebound in the Love's RV Stop 225 at Talladega? The race is set for Friday, October 17, and will be televised on FOX with coverage set to begin at 4:00 PM ET.