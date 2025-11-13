In an effort to further cure the NASCAR Cup Series car's difficiencies on short tracks, NASCAR will boost horsepower numbers from 670 to 750 at all road course layouts and tracks under 1.5 miles in length in 2026.

Paired with softer Goodyear tires, which made an incredible impact in the level of competition shown at short tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks in 2025, and potential aerodynamic changes, hinted by Steve O'Donnell in an interview on the Dale Jr. Download in October, there is real optimism that next season could showcase some great racing on short tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series compared to what we've seen since the start of the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, Ryan Preece, the driver of the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse, was among the drivers participating in a Goodyear Tire test at Bristol Motor Speedway, which will conclude on Thursday after two days of testing.

At the test, the new short track horsepower levels are being put to the test, and from footage of the cars at the test, it appears that the rear diffusors may have been removed from the cars. After laying down a full race's distance of laps on Wednesday afternoon, Preece came away feeling very pleased with what he experienced on track.

"We just got done testing here at Bristol Motor Speedway," Preece said. "I feel like I did 500 laps."

Preece continued, "It was pretty cold where we were, but yeah, all done for day one, testing here at Bristol. Feel like [we're] finding the right direction. So, excited about it."

For those hoping for an improved short track product in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026, Preece's early endorsement of the changes being tried at the Bristol Goodyear Tire Test are another reason to feel hopeful.

Preece will once again be joined by 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman for the second day of the Goodyear Tire test at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday.

