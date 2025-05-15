Previewing the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
The NASCAR All-Star Race brings the NASCAR Cup Series to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 18. No points are on the line, but $1 million is up for grabs for the winner along with the pride of joining the list of All-Star winners.
Fast Facts: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Date: May 18, 2025
Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway (North Wilkesboro, North Carolina)
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (All-Star Open), 8:00 p.m. ET (All-Star Race)
TV: FS1
Defending Winner: Joey Logano
All-Star Race Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Fri., May 16
4 p.m. ET
Practice
FS2
Fri., May 16
6 p.m. ET
Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge
FS1
Sat., May 17
5:10 p.m. ET
All-Star Heat Races
FS2
Sun., May 18
5:30 p.m. ET
All-Star Open
FS1
Sun., May 18
8 p.m. ET
All-Star Race
FS1
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the NASCAR All-Star Race
All-Star Qualifying Also Crowns Pit Crew Challenge Champion
The NASCAR All-Star Weekend features a unique format different from any other race of the season. From the qualifying procedure all the way to the checkered flag, several twists and turns await.
First, the qualifying session is three laps, including a mandatory four-tire pit stop. The driver and team with the fastest combined time from the green flag, through the pit stop and to the checkered flag (barring any penalties) will win the pole for either the All-Star Open or the first All-Star Heat Race.
The team with the fastest pit stop during the qualifying session will also be crowned the champions of the Pit Crew Challenge. The Pit Crew Challenge results will also be used to determine pit stall selection order.
The Heat is On for Saturday
For the 20 drivers locked into the All-Star Race, Saturday brings a pair of heat races to set the starting lineup for Sunday's main event.
Each heat race is 75 laps, with a competition break at or around Lap 30. There will be one attempt at a NASCAR Overtime finish if necessary.
The results from the first heat race will set the inside line for the starting lineup in Sunday's All-Star Race. The second heat race will set the lineup on the outside line for the All-Star Race.
The Stars Shine Brightest on Sunday
The build-up all leads to Sunday's All-Star Race festivities. First, a field of 18 drivers will have a last chance to join the All-Star Race through the All-Star Open.
The All-Star Open is 100 laps, with a competition break at or around lap 50. The top two finishers in the Open, plus the All-Star Fan Vote winner, will transfer to the All-Star Race and start at the rear of the field.
The All-Star Race starts at 8 p.m. ET, with the race extended to 250 laps for 2025. There will be a competition break at or around lap 100. An additional "promoter's caution" can be utilized before lap 220, and cannot be used if there is a naturally occurring caution after lap 200.
The cautions may be new and foreign to even regular NASCAR viewers, but the end goal is straightforward. Win the All-Star Race. Claim the $1 million grand prize. There are no points, no stage breaks, no playoff implications. Only winning matters, which is why the All-Star Race is must-watch every year.