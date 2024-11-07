Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix
For four NASCAR Cup Series drivers on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, it is truly winner takes all.
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on November 10 completes the 36-race schedule for the premier stock car racing series in the United States. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick make up the Championship 4, with the best finisher among those four drivers being crowned the champion on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Info
Date: Sunday, November 10
Track: Phoenix Raceway
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC/Peacock
Race Length: 312 Laps (312 Miles)
Stages: 60/185/312
How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix
The Final Four Battle for The Championship
After a season full of win-and-you're-in, stage points, playoff points, calculations and strategizing, the objective for the Championship 4 drivers is simple on Sunday. Cross the finish line ahead of your fellow title contenders, and you are the champion.
Ryan Blaney did just that one year ago, finishing second to Ross Chastain but ahead of Kyle Larson and William Byron to hoist the Bill France Cup Trophy. With his win last Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, Blaney will once again have a shot to battle for the title.
Moving Forward from Martinsville Controversy
Whether anyone wishes to acknowledge it or not, the events that transpired near the conclusion of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville will have all parties on high alert at Phoenix.
Trackhouse Racing, Richard Childress Racing and 23XI Racing all received penalties this week for manipulating the outcome of last Sunday's race. NASCAR's Elton Sawyer also noted this week that, should such action take place this weekend at Phoenix, stiffer penalties could be in store, including potential driver suspensions.
Hopefully, this course of action will be enough to deter another controversial incident at Phoenix.
Elbows Out on Wild Phoenix Restarts
Phoenix's most unique and defining characteristic is its dogleg frontstretch. Once a relatively narrow section of race track with a gentle bend to the left (that was the circuit's backstretch at the time), reconfigurations over time have completely changed that area of the race track.
Now, what was once ample grass to driver's left has all been paved over, with NASCAR giving competitors free reign to access the runoff area. Furthermore, the track's start/finish line has been moved to just before the dogleg left in 2019.
What does this mean? There are an infinite number of racing lines through what is now the frontstretch at Phoenix. On restarts, you will likely see all of them in use, with the field often finding themselves three, four, or even five-wide battling for valuable track position while the pack is bunched together.
A bold restart move could potentially crown - or hinder - a championship contender on Sunday.