Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona
The 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season comes to a close on Saturday night with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. It's the last chance to punch a ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, putting plenty of drama on Saturday's superspeedway showcase.
Fast Facts: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona
Date: August 23, 2025
Track: Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, FL)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC/Peacock
Stages: 35/95/160
Defending Winner: Harrison Burton
Coke Zero Sugar 400 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Fri., Aug. 22
5:05 p.m. ET
Qualifying
truTV
Sat., Aug. 23
7:30 p.m. ET
Coke Zero Sugar 400
NBC/Peacock
Last Dance for Teams Seeking Playoff-Clinching Win
For many drivers in Saturday's field, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is a must-win race. With 14 different winners already this season and the potential for a 15th on Saturday, Only a couple of winless drivers, Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman, can get in on points, and only one of them will move on if there's a new winner.
For everyone else without a win, the only path to the Playoffs is a victory. Fortunately for them, Daytona is a track ripe for upset wins, such as Harrison Burton's victory in last year's Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Drivers such as Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. can never be counted out at the superspeedways, but it's also possible for a surprise winner. John Hunter Nemechek, for instance, finished fifth in the Daytona 500 in February.
Crowning New Winners at Daytona
When Harrison Burton took the checkered flag in last year's Coke Zero Sugar 400, he became the 24th first-time NASCAR Cup Series winner in Daytona history. Of those 24, 12 have come in the summer race, including current NASCAR Cup Series competitors such as Justin Haley and Erik Jones.
Whether it be the aforementioned Nemechek or another potential first-time winner, there is no shortage of drivers hoping their first win will also be a walk-off victory to make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Whether it be one of the drivers who has danced around the playoff bubble during the season such as Ryan Preece or an underdog like Riley Herbst, what better time to get a maiden victory than Saturday night?
Can Byron Add Another Daytona Triumph?
William Byron won his second consecutive Daytona 500 in February. That ties him with Denny Hamlin for most Daytona wins among active drivers. Byron has two Daytona 500 wins as well as a summer win, while all three of Hamlin's victories have come in the Daytona 500.
Byron returned to victory lane a couple of weeks ago at Iowa Speedway, giving him two wins this season. Those wins and incredible consistency have allowed him to clinch the NASCAR Regular Season championship for 2025 one race in advance.
Can the North Carolina driver wrap up the regular season the same way he started it, in victory lane at the World Center of Racing?