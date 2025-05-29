Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its lone visit of the year to the Music City this weekend, competing in the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Here's a look at what to expect as the NASCAR starts take on Nashville on Sunday.
Fast Facts: Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville
Date: June 1, 2025
Track: Nashville Superspeedway (Lebanon, Tennessee)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: Prime Video
Stages: 90/185/300
Defending Winner: Joey Logano
Cracker Barrel 400 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., May 31
4:30 p.m. ET
Practice
Prime Video
Sat., May 31
5:40 p.m. ET
Qualifying
Prime Video
Sun., June 1
7:00 p.m. ET
Cracker Barrel 400
Prime Video
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400
High Five for Nashville
It's hard to believe this will already be the fifth year of NASCAR Cup Series competition at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 1.33-mile oval hosted its first event for NASCAR's premier series in 2021, won by Kyle Larson.
Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Joey Logano have since won at Nashville, four different winners in the first four NASCAR Cup Series events at the track. Larson has not finished outside the top 10 in any of those four races, with an average finish 4.5.
Can Chastain Build on Coca-Cola 600 Win?
When Ross Chastain won at Nashville in 2023, he did so from the pole position. That was quite different than last week, when the Florida driver drove from last to first to win the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Chastain's first win of the season moved him to eighth in NASCAR Cup Series points and ensured he will be part of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff conversation. Now, he returns to one of his best tracks, with three top-five finishes in four races at Nashville.
The one finish outside the top five came last year, when Chastain led 45 laps and was in contention for another victory. However, he was involved in an incident on the first overtime restart of the race and finished 33rd.
A Rare Concrete Challenge
Nashville Superspeedway is one of just three facilities on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule with a concrete racing surface, alongside Dover Motor Speedway and fellow Tennessee track Bristol Motor Speedway. However, it is the only one of the three more than a mile in length.
The concrete surface presents some unique challenges, such as increased temperature sensitivity and usually greater tire wear. The NASCAR Cup Series stars only see this track once a year, limiting their chances to prepare and build a notebook for this unique test.
Add in a 7 p.m. start that will see the track transition from sunset to nightfall like we saw last week with the Coca-Cola 600, and Sunday's race will keep teams on their toes from start to finish.