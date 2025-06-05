Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway this Sunday, June 8 for the FireKeepers Casino 400. With many of the sport's manufacturers based based in Michigan, this race is an important one every year for NASCAR teams.
Fast Facts: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
Date: June 8, 2025
Track: Michigan International Speedway (Brooklyn, Michigan)
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: Prime Video
Stages: 45/120/200
Defending Winner: Tyler Reddick
FireKeepers Casino 400 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., June 7
9:30 a.m. ET
Practice
Prime Video
Sat., June 7
10:40 a.m. ET
Qualifying
Prime Video
Sun., June 8
2:00 p.m. ET
FireKeepers Casino 400
Prime Video
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Firekeepers Casino 400
Homecoming for Trio of Michigan Drivers
One week after a runner-up finish at Nashville Superspeedway, Carson Hocevar will be looking for his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in his home state.
The Portage, Michigan native has already gone to victory lane this week, winning the Money in the Bank 150 Super Late Model event at Berlin Raceway. He'll have two chances at a win this weekend, as he's entered for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event on Saturday ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400.
Of course, he's not the only Michigan native in the field. Surprisingly, none of Brad Keselowski's 36 NASCAR Cup Series victories have come at Michigan. Byron's Erik Jones is also seeking his first Michigan victory.
Road to $1 Million In-Season Challenge Prize Begins
After the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, we locked in the 32 drivers who will compete for $1 million in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Now, the battle begins for that big-money title.
The 32 drivers in the bracket will compete for seeding in the next three races. After the three rounds of seeding, the next five races will feature a single-elimination bracket, with each driver paired against another in the field on a race-by-race basis until one driver is left standing.
The inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge champion will be crowned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27.
Battle for the Michigan Heritage Trophy
With the Motor City just over an hour away from Michigan International Speedway, the manufacturers involved in NASCAR have always kept a close eye on the NASCAR Cup Series events there. NASCAR's teams may be based mostly in the Charlotte metropolitan area, but this is a home race for those with the badges on the nose of the cars.
In 2013, the Michigan Heritage Trophy was created in honor of that competition. The OEM of the winning driver claims the honor and bragging rights. Before last year, the Michigan Heritage Trophy took up residence in Dearborn at Ford's headquarters, with nine straight Michigan victories between 2018 and 2023.
That streak ended last year, with Toyota's Tyler Reddick scoring the victory for 23XI Racing. Toyota will be eager to keep its grasp on the Michigan Heritage Trophy, while Ford hopes to win the title back and Chevrolet is seeking its first Michigan win since 2017 with Kyle Larson.