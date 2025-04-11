Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series continues its trek through traditional, historic venues in the southeast with Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 0.533-mile oval with 24-28 degrees of banking in the corners has long been a fan favorite.
Fast Facts: Food City 500 at Bristol
Date: April 13, 2025
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tennessee)
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stages: 125/250/500
Defending Winner: Denny Hamlin
Food City 500 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., Apr. 12
2:00 p.m. ET
Practice
Prime Video
Sat., Apr. 12
3:05 p.m. ET
Qualifying
Prime Video
Sun., Apr. 13
3:00 p.m. ET
Food City 500
FS1
The Last Great Colosseum
Bristol Motor Speedway is a unique venue on the NASCAR calendar. There are other short tracks, but none have Bristol's high banking and concrete surface crammed into its half-mile surface.
Nestled into the foothills of the Appalachian mountains, the massive stadium that surrounds Bristol Motor Speedway makes it one of the most impressive visuals of the year. Since 1961, Bristol has tested drivers' ability and patience with close-quarters racing on the high banks.
How Will Tires Fare?
In last year's Food City 500, tire wear played a significant role in the race, with a surprising amount of fall-off in lap times over the course of green flag runs. Will we see that same amount of tire wear in Sunday's race?
That remains the question, especially after seeing less tire wear at Bristol during last fall's race at the track. What plays out is a little bit of a guessing game, but we'll get a first glimpse at what to expect during practice on Saturday.
If tire wear is as significant as it was last spring in the Food City 500, it will dramatically impact the approach to the race, as drivers will have to manage the lifespan of their tires. That brings a different skill set to the table, tending to reward the veterans and their experience.
Finding the Front
Track position will definitely be at a premium at Bristol. Starting at the rear of the field can be a massive challenge, putting drivers in danger of falling a lap down early and making the rest of the day much more difficult.
In the Next Gen era, three of the four NASCAR Cup Series race winners on Bristol's concrete surface have come from the top-five starting positions, and all of them have led at least 142 laps out of 500. In total, 27 of the track's 125 NASCAR Cup Series events have been won from the pole position.
It's not impossible to pass at Bristol by any means, but Saturday's qualifying session could be a huge indicator on which drivers to watch in Sunday's race.