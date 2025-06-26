Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart for a Saturday night showcase. The race also marks the first round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, where 32 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will do battle for the next five weeks for a $1 million prize.
Fast Facts: Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
Date: June 28, 2025
Track: EchoPark Speedway (Hampton, Georgia)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Stages: 60/160/260
Defending Winner: Joey Logano
Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Fri., June 27
5:05 p.m. ET
Qualifying
truTV
Sat., June 28
7 p.m. ET
Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
TNT
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
The $1 Million NASCAR In-Season Challenge Begins
Saturday's race marks the first round of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge, with a $1 million prize awaiting the driver who can negotiate the single-elimination bracket over the next five races.
A field of 32 NASCAR Cup Series full-time competitors has been seeded into the bracket entering Saturday's race at EchoPark Speedway. The winners of each of the 16 matchups will move on to the second round, continuing to whittle down the field until two drivers remain for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
This will add a new wrinkle to the mid-season stretch, which already has plenty of pressure for drivers trying to fight their way into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Starting the In-Season Challenge at the unpredictable EchoPark Speedway means everyone has a shot to move on to the Round of 16.
Superspeedway Racing As Playoffs Loom
Nine races remain in the regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series, and there have already been 11 winners this season to take up the majority of the 16 spots open for the playoffs. That leaves just five places in the Playoffs for non-winners, a number that could shrink over the next nine races.
EchoPark Speedway is another chance for an upset winner to punch a playoff ticket. Similar to Harrison Burton's victory at Daytona last summer, superspeedway racing offers a chance for drivers currently on the outside of the playoffs to score a victory.
Meanwhile, drivers like Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman are currently above the cutline, but in danger of moving below the cutoff, especially if there is a new winner other than themselves. Superspeedway racing is especailly tricky for these drivers, where staying out of trouble can bring a good points day but only a victory guarantees a playoff spot.
The Team Game in Superspeedway Racing
While only one driver can go to victory lane, it often requires a true "team effort" to take the win in a superspeedway race. That's always the case in a NASCAR Cup Series event, as the pit crew is an important part of every event, but the teamwork extends onto the race track at the superspeedways.
Whether it be teammates or fellow drivers between manufacturers, getting to the front of the field requires drafting help from other competitors on the track. It also often requires a good strategy during long-green flag runs, figuring out when to pit, when to push, and when to save fuel.
Expect to hear a lot about this teamwork during the majority of Saturday's race. Of course, there will come a point where everyone is battling for the win and only one person can take the victory. To have a chance at that win, however, you must be in position at closing time, which requires friends on the racetrack.