Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
The NASCAR Cup Series goes to the long-time home of its championship race, Homestead-Miami Speedway, for the sixth race of the 2025 season. Here's a look at what to expect in Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400.
Fast Facts: Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead
Date: March 23, 2025
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (Homestead, Florida)
Time: 3:00 p.m.
TV: FS1
Stages: 80/165/267
Defending Winner: Tyler Reddick
Weekend Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., Mar. 22
1:05 p.m. ET
Practice
Prime Video
Sat., Mar. 22
2:10 p.m. ET
Qualifying
Prime Video
Sun., Mar. 23
3:00 p.m. ET
Straight Talk Wireless 400
FS1
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
An Earlier Visit to Homestead
Since it was first added to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Homestead-Miami Speedway's NASCAR Cup Series visit has traditionally come late in the season.
For its first 21 years, the Homestead NASCAR Cup Series weekend fell in Novemeber, often acting as the season finale. After a couple of altered schedules resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the track took over an October date for the last three years, still part of the NASCAR Playoffs.
This year, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 shifts to a March date. That changes the complexion of the race, without the playoff dynamics outside of earning a spot in the postseason with a win. Fortunately, the track is a familiar one for teams, and weather should not be drastically different from the fall date in South Florida.
Ripping the Fence
Homestead-Miami Speedway has long been a favorite among fans and drivers for its wide racing surface. With progressive banking that runs from 18 to 20 degrees in the turns, multiple racing lines are viable and give the drivers freedom to search for ways around the competition.
However, many drivers will be racing as high as possible in those turns, taking full advantage of the 20 degrees of banking against the outside wall. It may be the long way around - and risky if you collect the fence - but the speed generated by that extra banking can carry huge momentum down the straightaways.
A Varied Cast of Winners
When Tyler Reddick won last year's Straight Talk Wireless 400, he continued a trend of unique winners at the track.
Reddick made the ninth different winner in the last nine NASCAR Cup Series events at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The most recent "repeat" winner at Homestead is Kyle Busch, who won in 2015 and 2019.
Coming off a first-time Cup Series winner in Josh Berry, will we see another new Homestead-Miami winner? Or will a driver such as Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson or others return to Homestead's victory lane?