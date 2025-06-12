Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250
The NASCAR Cup Series makes history this weekend with its first international points-paying event since 1958. NASCAR's premier series tackles Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, for the Viva Mexico 250.
Fast Facts: Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City
Date: June 15, 2025
Track: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City, Mexico)
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: Prime Video
Stages: 20/45/100
Viva Mexico 250 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Fri., June 13
1:05 p.m. ET
Practice 1
Prime Video
Fri., June 13
3:00 p.m. ET
Practice 2
Prime Video
Sat., June 14
Noon ET
Qualifying
Prime Video
Sun., June 15
3:00 p.m. ET
Viva Mexico 250
Prime Video
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the Viva Mexico 250
International Flavor for NASCAR
Sunday's Viva Mexico 250 will be the first international points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event since 1958, and the first ever for the series in Mexico. There have been two events in NASCAR's premier series in Canada, with both contested during the 1950s. Lee Petty won at Canadian National Exposition Stadium in Toronto in that last international event in 1958.
There have been exhibition races abroad since then, such as races at Australia's Calder Park Thunderdome, as well as the Suzuka Circuit and Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. The NASCAR Xfinity Series competed in points-paying events at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from 2005 to 2008, and both the Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series have raced in Canada in recent years.
However, this will be a first-of-its-kind race for the NASCAR Cup Series, taking place at the home of Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix. It will be a brand-new challenge for the series and its competitors, which creates a degree of unpredictability.
A Homecoming for Daniel Suarez
Naturally, the crowd at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be cheering on one of their own this weekend, Daniel Suarez of Monterrey.
Suarez became the first - and to date, only - foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR National Series championship when he claimed the NASCAR Xfinity Series title in 2016. He also claimed the first NASCAR Cup Series victory for a Mexican-born driver when he won at Sonoma Raceway in 2022.
Suarez will undoubtedly be looking for a strong showing in his return to Mexico, and he has performed well at road courses in the past. Earlier this season at Circuit of The Americas, Suarez qualified fifth but finished 37th after being involved in a mid-race incident.
Kicking Off Mid-Season Road Course Flurry
The Viva Mexico 250 will be one of three road course events over the next five races for the NASCAR Cup Series. After 12 consecutive oval events, the NASCAR stars will have to get very comfortable turning both left and right over the next month.
Of course, Sunday's Viva Mexico 250 will be a new challenge, with only a handful of drivers having any experience at the old configuration of the circuit from the years the NASCAR Xfinity Series raced there in the mid-2000s.
After races at Pocono Raceway and EchoPark Speedway, the series then has back-to-back road course races on the streets of Chicago and at Sonoma Raceway. This stretch could provide plenty of changes to the path towards the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, offering road course experts a chance to win their way into the postseason.