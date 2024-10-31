Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to one of its most historic venues on Sunday, Martinsville Speedway. The venerable short track hosts the final race in the Round of 8, the final chance for playoff drivers to join Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick in the Championship 4 for next weekend's title race at Phoenix Raceway.
Xfinity 500 Race Info
Date: November 3
Track: Martinsville Speedway
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Race Length: 500 Laps/263 Miles
Stages: 130/260/500
How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville
NASCAR Playoff Standings
Pos.
No.
Driver
+/-
1
45
Tyler Reddick*
LOCKED IN
2
22
Joey Logano*
LOCKED IN
3
20
Christopher Bell
+29
4
24
William Byron
+7
5
5
Kyle Larson
-7
6
11
Denny Hamlin
-18
7
12
Ryan Blaney
-38
8
9
Chase Elliott
-43
*Locked in to Championship 4 with Round of 8 win
The Last Chance to Dance at Phoenix
As the final race in the Round of 8, Sunday's Xfinity 500 gives the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field a final chance to secure a Championship 4 Berth. Perhaps no one understands the value of that more than Ryan Blaney.
Blaney enters the week 38 points below the cutline for the Championship 4. While mathematically it is not "must-win" for Blaney, it would certainly take misfortune for those ahead of him in the standings for Blaney to earn his way into the title picture via points with just one race left in the round.
However, Blaney won this event in 2023, securing his spot in the championship fight. He then went to Phoenix and won the NASCAR Cup Series championship with a second-place finish. For Blaney or another driver, a win at Martinsville could be the catalyst for a championship bid.
Memorable Playoff Moments Abound at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway is the lone remaining continuous venue from the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series (then known as the NASCAR Strictly Stock Series) schedule in 1948. It's no surprise that over more than 75 years, some of the most memorable scenes in series history have played out at Martinsville.
As part of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the cutthroat nature of the postseason and close-quarters short track racing have only increased those moments. Whether it's been Ross Chastain's "Hail Melon" in 2022, Joey Logano's battle with Martin Truex, Jr. in 2018, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott clashing under the lights in 2017, or Matt Kenseth's feud with Logano reaching its boiling point in 2015.
Will we see another Martinsville Moment on Sunday?
Can Hamlin Return to Winning Ways at Martinsville?
Denny Hamlin is one of the most successful among the current NASCAR Cup Series field at Martinsville Speedway. The Virginia native is a five-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner at Martinsville, ninth all-time in the track's extensive history. Hamlin won three consecutive Cup races at the track during 2009-2010.
However, it's been nearly a decade since the last time Hamlin won a Cup Series event at Martinsville. The last such victory came in March 2015, with 18 Cup races taking place at Martinsville since then.
Entering Sunday's race 18 points shy of the cutline, Hamlin will be searching to end that drought on Sunday - not just to finally claim his sixth grandfather clock trophy, but to race for his elusive first NACAR Cup Series championship.